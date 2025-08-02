Bijan Robinson Named Top Fantasy Football Option By PFF
Sometimes, there comes a time when a college football player's talent in college doesn't quite transfer over to the NFL too well.
Fortunately for Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons, this has not been the case in the slightest.
Though he was forced in his rookie year in 2023 to split carries with Tyler Allgeier, Robinson still managed to rush for 976 yards and eight total touchdowns while enduring then-head coach Arthur Smith's complex and confusing system.
2024, however, saw Bijan break out in a way that Longhorn fans knew would happen eventually, finishing third in the league with 1,456 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns, with his receiving skills being put on display in a lacking Falcons offense over the two seasons.
PFF Ranked Robinson as the Best Running Back Option for Fantasy Football Teams in 2025
And with Robinson's skill both on the ground and through the air, his stock for fantasy football teams skyrocketed exponentially, especially after his breakout sophomore year.
And according to the Pro Football Focus, they're counting on the Longhorn repeating that same kind of production and ranked him at the top of their list of top 10 fantasy running backs heading into the 2025 season.
Robinson ranks above Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with 16 last year, and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who became the ninth player in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000 rushing yard mark in a season, dashing for 2,005 as the Eagles won their second Super Bowl championship.
Whether Robinson is truly the best choice available at running back or not is up for debate, but we can't fault the PFF for their selection of the Atlanta star, considering he's still on the younger side and still possessing many prime years left in the tank, assuming injury doesn't haunt his career like it has other running backs in recent years.
Here is the complete ranking of the PFF's Top 10 Options at Running Back for your fantasy teams.
1) Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2) Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
3) Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
4) Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
5) Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
6) Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7) De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
8) Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
9) Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
10) Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks