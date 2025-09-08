Why Future of Texas Longhorns TE Room Could Rely on One Player's Leadership
The Texas Longhorns knew that entering the 2025 season, they would need to find a replacement in their tight end room with Gunnar Helm's departure to the NFL Draft. That's why they went into the portal and got Jack Endries, a transfer from Cal who earned all-conference honors his first two seasons.
They knew the talent they were getting and what he could bring to the offense with new quarterback Arch Manning, but they also needed him to be the veteran in a room with very limited playing experience.
Now, Endries talked about his impact, how he is coaching the inexperienced and younger players behind him on the depth chart, and how much they have impressed him with their play so far.
Coaching the Next Generation
When Endries came to the Forty Acres, Steve Sarkisian and tight ends coach Jeff Banks knew they had one of the country's most talented pass-catching tight ends. That was why they went out to get them, and showed that in the week two win over the San Jose State Spartans, finishing with two receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
After Ameri Niblack left for rival Texas A&M, Spencer Shannon and Jordan Washington followed. Both are talented and extremely capable players, but they lacked the experience Endries had. Even the freshmen, Nick Townsend and Emaree Winston, have a promising future in the Longhorns program, but as the leader of the group, Endries is the one showing them the ropes.
"They're all young, and these years to come, everyone's gonna be really good, but especially the tight ends," Endries said. "Because everyone has been so young, and Spencer and Jordan played a little bit last year, and Nick and Emaree they're going to be amazing coming, but they've never played before."
Endries knows that when the score has been run up in early non-conference games, the younger guys typically get their game reps to prepare them for when their name is called. Both of the freshmen, Townsend and Winston, played against the Spartans, with Winston catching a pass for 33 yards as well.
"Hopefully, giving them a veteran, you know, like a hand on the shoulder, helps them out," Endries said. "I told Nick just to go hit someone, and next play, he just laid someone out, he laid a defensive end out. It was great, I love that."
While Endries will remain the primary tight end and a big piece of the offense's success in 2025, perhaps his most significant contribution will be the development of the young guys behind him.
The Longhorns will take on UTEP in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT