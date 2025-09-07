Texas Longhorns Could Have Their Next Tight End Success Story
Two former Texas Longhorns tight ends have transitioned to playing on Sundays over the past two years. Ja'Tavion Sanders of the Carolina Panthers and Gunnar Helm of the Tennessee Titans are both suiting up for their NFL teams today in Week 1 of the 2025-26 season.
With the exit of Helm to the professional level this past offseason, the Longhorns went to the portal to get their new starting tight end, bringing in California Golden Bears transfer Jack Endries.
And through two games, it seems clear that Texas has found their next success story at the position.
Endries' start at Texas
Endries was the fourth-ranked tight end in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings. In 2024, he was Cal's top pass-catcher, leading the Golden Bears in receptions and receiving yards. That made him a hot commodity in the portal.
And following the win over San José State, Endries acknowledged how the Longhorns' recent track record of tight end production factored into his decision.
"I knew Coach Sark would use the tight ends no matter what, no matter who it was," Endries said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "So [it was] definitely really enticing when I entered the portal just to check out Texas because [of the success of] Gunnar and JT. And it seems like it's been working out so far."
On Saturday, Endries recorded two receptions for 52 yards and, yes, two touchdowns. That performance matched his single-season touchdown total from each of his seasons at Cal. In Week 1 against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Endries caught four passes for 50 yards, serving as one of the only bright spots in the Texas pass game.
Thus far, he has proven to be a safety blanket for quarterback Arch Manning, like Sanders and Helm each were for Quinn Ewers. During his time at Texas, Sanders recorded back-to-back years with over 40 catches and 600 yards. Last season, Helm recorded 60 catches for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.
While how Endries' year-long production compares to that of his two predecessors is to be determined, his role in the Texas offense feels cemented. He will be a vital source of consistency as the season goes on.
The tight end depth
Endries was not the only tight end to contribute Saturday. Backups Emaree Winston and Jordan Washington each also recorded a catch of over 20 yards. As the veteran of the group, Endries chimed in on the depth at his position.
"It's a great room. I mean, a lot of potential in the future. Those guys are great, super athletic and just big dudes," Endries said.
As the Texas offense looks to hit its stride ahead of Southeastern Conference play, Endries and the tight end room's value and impact will remain evident.