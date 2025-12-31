Why Hero Kanu Has Extra Motivation to Beat The Michigan Wolverines

On Wednesday, the No. 13 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

As the Longhorns reflect on their final matchup of the 2025 season, defensive lineman Hero Kanu said in a press conference on Tuesday that his personal motivating factor in the upcoming bowl game is that he hasn’t beaten Michigan yet.

“In your college career, you want to make sure you beat every team at least once,” Kanu added.

Hero Kanu Wants the Michigan Notch On His Belt

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates after making an interception, Sept. 7, 2024 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Hailing from Geltendorf, Germany, the 6-foot-5, 299-pound defensive lineman played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Texas heading into the 2025 season. Thus, missing Texas’ 31-12 victory over Michigan during the 2024 season.

Further, while Kanu expressed his complicated feelings about missing the College Football Playoff this season, the senior seems to maintain his focus on the upcoming bowl game.

With 13 Texas players having entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the end of the regular season, Kanu said it was expected from a couple of players. However, while he still wishes the best for his teammates’ future, he added that it doesn’t affect the Longhorns' performance in the long term.

“We still wish everybody (the) best of luck… but for us, it doesn't change too much. It’s the next man up,” Kanu said.

Despite these recent changes to Texas’ roster, Kanu added that the bowl game experience has been fun for the Longhorns, especially as they have all become hyper-focused and serious about their upcoming matchup.

“(Even) with all the changes that have been happening… on both sides of the team, it’s been super fun,” Kanu said. “We all hold (it) together, you know, and we all play for each other.”

As for his future with the Longhorns, it still remains undecided. Despite his senior status, Kanu still has eligibility if he chooses to return.

While his time at Texas has been short, the defensive lineman has proven to have made his mark on the field. As a noticeable force on the defensive line, Kanu recorded 31 total tackles alongside a pass defended and two sacks this season.

Moreover, while his fate remains unknown, time will soon tell, as Kanu said he is waiting until after the bowl game on Wednesday to decide whether or not he will return for another season with Texas.

Tune into ESPN at 2 p.m. CT to watch Kanu and the Longhorns take on the Wolverines in the highly-anticipated Citrus Bowl matchup on New Year's Eve.