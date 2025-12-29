What the Stats Say about Texas Longhorns vs. Michigan Wolverines Bowl Matchup

The Texas Longhorns have one final task before officially wrapping up the 2025 season and shifting their full focus to roster building for a critical 2026 season that will likely be the final year of some of the Longhorns key players.

In just a pair of days, the Longhorns take on the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in three seasons. That battle during the 2023 season was up in Ann Arbor, and now it'll be in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on New Year's Eve.

Both teams head into the matchup with 9-3 records throughout the regular season, with each program looking to cap off their season with a bit of momentum to springboard into the next year. With talented players on both sidelines, here's what the stats say about the battle between the Longhorns and Wolverines.

The Line of Scrimmage is Critical

Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Every game is obviously won and lost in the trenches, especially against a Wolverines team that prides itself in their ability to run the football so much so that Michigan averages nearly 40 rushing attempts per game through its 12 game regular season.

The rushing attack is obviously Michigan's strength with the No. 15-ranked rushing offense in the country. The Wolverines have averaged over 200 yards rushing per game while also averaging over 5.5 yards per carry and have scored 32 touchdowns on the ground.

The Longhorns are no strangers, however, to teams with elite run games, which are found all over the SEC. Texas, in its own right, has been stout against the run all year with the No. 10-ranked rushing defense in the country, holding opponents to under 100 yards rushing per game, three yards per carry, and 12 rushing touchdowns all season.

With the Wolverines having their strength in the running game and the Longhorns having theirs in stopping the run, it'll be a heavyweight match-up in the trenches that will heavily decide the winner in the Citrus Bowl.

Keeping their Quarterback Upright Should be a Battle

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Putting more emphasis on the line of scrimmage, protecting the quarterback will be crucial for both squads.

The Longhorns had one of the best pass rushes in the country, with the third most sacks in the country, with 38, and averaged about three sacks a game on the other side, Michigan's offensive line, which has allowed 18 sacks on the season.

Michigan's defensive line will be without its two top pass rushers, with Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham both opting out of the bowl game. However, the Wolverines should have plenty of younger players looking for an opportunity against a Longhorns offensive line that struggled at times protecting Arch Manning, who was sacked 23 times this season.