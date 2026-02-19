What Could Michigan's Roster Look Like the Next Time They Face Texas?

After a season of ups and downs, the Texas Longhorns finished 2025 off strong with a 41-27 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Texas also took down the Wolverines during nonconference play in 2024, and to the concern of some of their fans, they will face them at home in 2027.

Since the two teams have now met on two occasions in two seasons and will meet again either this postseason or in 2027, it can’t hurt for Texas fans to familiarize themselves with Michigan’s personnel. Here is a breakdown of a few 2026 signees people might not know about that could become impact players for the Wolverines in the years to come:

Michigan’s potential hidden gems in 2026 class

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Many people are aware of the fact that Michigan signed five-star running back Savion Hiter, a prospect who could make an immediate impact for the Wolverines. However, three-star running back Jonathan Brown could also grow into a threat during his time in Ann Arbor.

Logging over 2,000 rushing yards during his high school career at St. Francis DeSales High School, Brown has proven he is capable of being a standout player. While he might redshirt this upcoming season, he could be a player Texas sees in 2027 at the Darrell K Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium.

To accompany this potentially underrated weapon on offense is three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. Pile is actually a Dallas, Texas, native, who recorded 55 receptions for 1,186 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior at Parish Episcopal School.

Should he start to climb his way up Michigan’s depth chart, he will play the Longhorns in his home state in 2027.

Another pass catcher the Wolverines might utilize in the years to come is tight end Mason Bonner. Since tight end Matt Ludwig decided on Dec. 11 to decommit from Michigan and sign with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Bonner is the lone tight end signee in his class.

This could help Bonner establish himself as a more significant roleplayer earlier on his career, and he could become a player for the Longhorns to look out for defensively.

Rounding off this list of less known recruits is four-star edge rusher Tariq Boney. Five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows has consumed more attention from the media, but Boney shouldn’t be counted out either.

Each of these prospects could pose a threat for college offenses throughout the nation, and it will be interesting to see how Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham chooses to utilize the pair in the years to come.

It won’t be immediately, and it might not even be in 2026, but these players and others not mentioned could help shape the Wolverines’ future and cause problems for future opponents like Texas.