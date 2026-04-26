Why Malik Muhamad’s Departure Won't Hurt Texas as Much as You Think

After an impressive junior season with the Texas Longhorns, cornerback Malik Muhammad declared for the NFL Draft, foregoing his final year of eligibility. For a player his age, though, his experience is impressive, with nearly 2,000 defensive snaps played.

With Muhammad’s dream of joining the NFL now a reality, Texas looks ahead to the 2026 season to find the next stars of the cornerback rotation.

Using the Texas Longhorns On SI post-spring defensive depth chart, let's evaluate the Longhorns’ future at cornerback and why Muhammad’s departure won’t be as significant as some might expect.

Texas Longhorns’ Defensive Back Room Without Malik Muhammad

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after he intercepts a pass thrown by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Muhammad had an excellent junior season, intercepting a pair of passes and allowing a career-low mark of 168 yards and an NFL passer rating of 57.8. In coverage, he is technical and moves well with length, playing physically at the catch point.

One player primed to step up in Muhammad’s absence is Bo Mascoe, who is paying early dividends as an acquisition in the transfer portal. He has stood out during the spring and emerged as a likely starter on the outside for Texas.

Mascoe spent the last three seasons with Rutgers after being a three-star recruit from Kissimmee, Fla. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in his junior season and recorded one interception, 2.0 tackles for loss and four passes defended while forcing a pair of fumbles.

With 16 starts over the last two seasons, Mascoe is ready to make an impact with the Longhorns. He exceeded early expectations during spring ball, and there is excitement for him as a starting cornerback.

After Sarkisian admitted that the team was “cliquish” last season, ultimately leading to some shortcomings, early reports indicate that this year’s squad is developing strong relationships. Linebacker Rasheem Biles shared that he took a trip to Miami with Mascoe, Colin Simmons, Xavier Filsaime and several other offensive and defensive players.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other cornerback spot is less certain, but there is intriguing depth at the position. Kade Phillips started the final three games of the season last year as a true freshman and showed some promise.

During his three starts, he was tested early and often, particularly by Michigan. He was targeted 15 times and gave up eight receptions, but he only allowed 46 yards. Against the Wolverines, he was tested nine times.

Kobe Black is another player who could contend for the starting spot. The junior cornerback has an impressive 6’2” frame and recorded the first interception of his career last season, but he needs to continue to develop in coverage. He started two games in 2025 and struggled mightily against Florida.

With a talented safety room of Jelani McDonald, Derek Williams Jr. and Filsaime, as well as a freshman standout in nickel corner Graceson Littleton, the defensive back room could be one of the best units on the Longhorns’ roster. This will set the team up favorably for life without Muhammad.

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