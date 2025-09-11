Why Steve Sarkisian Is So Confident in His Young Texas Longhorns Pass Catchers
The Texas Longhorns haven’t put all the pieces together yet this season, but they contain indisputable potential in multiple aspects of their game.
One group that could help this team elevate its quality of play as the season progresses is its pass-catching group.
Between the wide receiver and tight end positions, Texas has several playmakers who have already started demonstrating their potential. In a recent media availability, head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized his confidence in the depth and strength of his pass catchers.
Sarkisian on his wide receivers and tight ends
“We’re not reliant upon one or two guys to create those explosive plays,” Sarkisian said. “I think we’ve got a roster now full of players that can do that. The ball can be distributed, you know, kind of equally and evenly around, and so, if you want to take away Ryan Wingo down the field, Parker Livingstone can make his plays.”
Wide receiver Parker Livingstone has recorded six receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns across two games this season, demonstrating his potential as a playmaker. Wingo has added six receptions for 65 yards to Texas offensive efforts throughout the past two matchups.
However, these two receivers aren’t the only ones shouted out by Sarkisian in his recent media availability.
He referenced the impact that tight ends Jack Endries, Jordan Washington and Emaree Winston have had so far this as well. Endries has led the charge on the tight end front, contributing six receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns throughout these past two matchups. He transferred to Texas ahead of the 2025 season after experiencing a breakout year at Cal, and he has quickly become a major weapon in the Longhorns’ holster.
“Parker, Ryan and Jack all have, you know, can stretch the field ability,” Sarkisian said. “I think sometimes when we think explosive plays, we think always throw it over their head. And a lot of times those, a lot of those throws can be made kind of in that intermediate range, and those guys have the stride link to get there.”
As a trio, Livingstone, Wingo and Endries could be detrimental to opposing defenses come conference play. With the help of wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who is currently in concussion protocol, along with Washington, Winston and other younger pass catchers, it will be interesting to see the heights that this offense can reach in the near future.