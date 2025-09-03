Longhorns Country

Why Texas DB Manny Muhammad Is Motivated to Make A Change

Following an inconsistent season, this Texas Longhorns defensive back wants the trust of head coach Steve Sarkisian as he heads into his turnaround season.

Isabella Capuchino

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) and Gragam Gillespie (38), Nov. 23, 2024, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) and Gragam Gillespie (38), Nov. 23, 2024, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In their season opener on Saturday, ending 14-7, the Texas Longhorns tallied their first loss of the 2025 season in Columbus, against defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This matchup served as a rematch between the pair, in which they had previously faced off in last season's College Football Playoff Semifinals. Prior to the historic season opener, returning players appeared to reflect on how they have improved and prepared heading into this season following their devastating loss last season.

Here is what this Longhorn player wrote to head coach Steve Sarkisian prior to their first kickoff of the season.

Malik Muhammad wants trust in No. 5

Texas Longhorns Malik Muhammad (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4), Aug, 30, 2025. at Ohio Stadium
Texas Longhorns Malik Muhammad (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4), Aug, 30, 2025. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Hailing from DeSoto, Texas, the third-year defensive back has played in 31 games with 19 starts, including Saturday’s season opener. 

Before gameday, the Longhorns get the opportunity to write letters to people of their choosing, in which Muhammad dedicated his to Sarkisian.

“I was just telling him that, ‘You can put your trust in five," Muhammad said in a player availability. "I'm gonna go out there and showcase what y’all been seeing for the last two years from me, and I'm finally gonna go put it on display."

Across his three seasons at Texas, the cornerback has racked up 57 solo tackles across 74 total, an interception, and 13 passes defended.

Having started all 16 games, Muhammad looked strong in the regular season, posting 21 total tackles following week 4. However, his sophomore campaign proved to be inconsistent as the Longhorns deepened their postseason run.

“Last year I was inconsistent, like, especially when it came to the postseason and the playoffs,” Muhammad added. “I was inconsistent, and it kind of lingered a little bit into those playoff games.”

In the first round of the College Football Playoffs, Muhammad recorded five solo tackles against the Clemson Tigers (De. 21), however, his performance slowed as the stakes got higher. He only posted two stops as a starter in the semifinals against Ohio State (1/10).

Despite his inconsistent performance, Muhammad appears to have used it as a motivator this offseason.

“So I just wanted to let it be known that, coach, you can put your trust in me, like I'm coming to play,” Muhammad said.

In the Longhorns’ season opener, the cornerback posted four solo tackles in his six total stops, as well as one pass defended against the Buckeyes. If Muhammad continues the upward movement, No. 5 will prove to be a consistent, defensive force on the field.

ISABELLA CAPUCHINO

Isabella Capuchino is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin, pursuing a minor in Latino Media Arts & Studies. Born and raised in Houston, Texas — naturally, she loves anything and everything related to Houston sports. She has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since August 2025, however, began her sports journalism pursuits at The Daily Texan. In addition to sports reporting, she has also worked as a writer for the Life & Arts department of the Texan, and is actively involved in the on-campus fashion publication, Hook’d Magazine, as a photographer. Outside of her passion for sports, she enjoys being outdoors and staying active, as well as baking and rewatching her favorite shows. You can find her on social media @bellacapuchino.

