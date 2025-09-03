Why Texas DB Manny Muhammad Is Motivated to Make A Change
In their season opener on Saturday, ending 14-7, the Texas Longhorns tallied their first loss of the 2025 season in Columbus, against defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This matchup served as a rematch between the pair, in which they had previously faced off in last season's College Football Playoff Semifinals. Prior to the historic season opener, returning players appeared to reflect on how they have improved and prepared heading into this season following their devastating loss last season.
Here is what this Longhorn player wrote to head coach Steve Sarkisian prior to their first kickoff of the season.
Malik Muhammad wants trust in No. 5
Hailing from DeSoto, Texas, the third-year defensive back has played in 31 games with 19 starts, including Saturday’s season opener.
Before gameday, the Longhorns get the opportunity to write letters to people of their choosing, in which Muhammad dedicated his to Sarkisian.
“I was just telling him that, ‘You can put your trust in five," Muhammad said in a player availability. "I'm gonna go out there and showcase what y’all been seeing for the last two years from me, and I'm finally gonna go put it on display."
Across his three seasons at Texas, the cornerback has racked up 57 solo tackles across 74 total, an interception, and 13 passes defended.
Having started all 16 games, Muhammad looked strong in the regular season, posting 21 total tackles following week 4. However, his sophomore campaign proved to be inconsistent as the Longhorns deepened their postseason run.
“Last year I was inconsistent, like, especially when it came to the postseason and the playoffs,” Muhammad added. “I was inconsistent, and it kind of lingered a little bit into those playoff games.”
In the first round of the College Football Playoffs, Muhammad recorded five solo tackles against the Clemson Tigers (De. 21), however, his performance slowed as the stakes got higher. He only posted two stops as a starter in the semifinals against Ohio State (1/10).
Despite his inconsistent performance, Muhammad appears to have used it as a motivator this offseason.
“So I just wanted to let it be known that, coach, you can put your trust in me, like I'm coming to play,” Muhammad said.
In the Longhorns’ season opener, the cornerback posted four solo tackles in his six total stops, as well as one pass defended against the Buckeyes. If Muhammad continues the upward movement, No. 5 will prove to be a consistent, defensive force on the field.