Why Texas Longhorns Fans Should Be Excited About New Transfer OL Laurence Seymore

When the one-time transfer portal window opened up Jan. 2, the Texas Longhorns were in desperate need of talent in one area: the offensive line.

With commitments from Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani, Texas A&M offensive tackle Jonte Newman and now Western Kentucky offensive guard Laurence Seymore, Texas has taken care of that need. The Longhorns don’t just have the starters to protect quarterback Arch Manning — they have the depth, too.

And talent is not lacking. With the returns of left tackle Trevor Goosby, center Connor Robertson and right guard Brandon Baker, Texas’ lineup will feature both veterans and fresh portal prospects. Seymore’s role with the Longhorns will switch around in the trenches, but his versatility is exactly why fans should embrace the hype surrounding his transfer.

Laurence Seymore Brings Talent And Physicality To Next Season's Offensive Line

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Seymore has hefty qualifications to put him at the top of the Longhorns’ offensive lineup. For his performance this past season, he was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team, as well as the All-America Second Teams by Phil Steele and the Football Writers Association of America.

Seymore is a former three-star recruit nearing the end of his eligibility, although that is subject to change with an extension waiver currently in progress to keep him on the Forty Acres. At 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, Seymore is on the shorter side but is extremely physical.

The current fifth-year signed with the Miami Hurricanes out of high school after playing at one of South Florida’s top programs, 6A Miami Central, which won a state championship with Seymore in the trenches. In 2022, he entered the transfer portal after playing in eight games with three starts.

Ending up at Akron, Seymore spent two seasons with the Zips, starting in five games at center and left guard before once again transferring in 2024 and committing to Western Kentucky. That means Seymore has been in the transfer portal three times now — but it also means that he's taken 1,388 snaps over the course of his career, according to 247Sports.

Depending on offensive line coach Kyle Flood’s judgment, Seymore could be playing at either right or left guard. Seymore has been around the block, consistently playing at left guard. Even so, Baker has more time with the Longhorns under his belt and is a strong contender for playing on Manning’s blind side.

Even so, Seymore is versatile enough that this shouldn’t be a problem. He’s reportedly a fierce competitor who has no problem finishing defenders. He also has some great blocking grades to cap off his resume, logging an 82.6 pass block grade, according to PFF. That’s the highest grade from this past season of any guy starting on the offensive line next year.

2026 Texas OL and their pass blocking grade in 2025



LT Trevor Goosby: 80.

LG Laurance Seymore: 82.6

C Connor Robertson: 66.8

RG Brandon Baker: 77.7

RT Melvin Siani: 80.7



Arch Manning has his protectors for 2026 pic.twitter.com/TX48X8xDzL — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) January 27, 2026

Those grades, along with the other starters in the trenches, make for an extremely dangerous offensive line this upcoming season with a collective total of over 6,000 career snaps.