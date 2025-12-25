Why Texas Longhorns Should Pursue Arkansas DL in Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are already feeling the effects of the 2025 season quickly coming to an end, with one final stop being down in Orlando, Florida, for the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium, taking on the Michigan Wolverines.

The Longhorns will be down several of their players due to opt-outs, whether that be with players heading off to the NFL Draft or those who are looking for their next stop entering the transfer portal, which officially opens on January 2.

With its number of losses, Texas should be big time players in the transfer portal, which officially opens up in a few weeks, with one player who recently entered the portal being a great option for the Longhorns to take an in-depth look at.

Recent Transfer Portal Entry Should Intrigue Texas

Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Ian Geffrard (95) waits for the snap during the third quarter during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As many players continue to make their intentions known about entering the transfer portal, on Tuesday, Arkansas Razorbacks defensive tackle Ian Geffrard put his name into the portal, which should make him a person of interest for the Longhorns.

The big 6-5, 387-pound interior defensive linemen carved out a productive three seasons in Fayetteville, redshirting in Year 1 and then in the next two years playing in 24 games with 12 starts recording 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, and a pass deflection.

A member of the Razorbacks' 2023 recruiting class, Geffrard was a consensus three-star prospect out of Mableton, Georgia. Geffrard was a two-way player coming out of high school before finding a home on the defensive line, ranked as the No. 53 offensive tackle and No. 77 player out of Georgia in the 2023 cycle.

The Longhorns Defensive Line Room Heading into 2026

Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Taking a serious look at Geffrard could be realistic for the Longhorns, who will need a big run-stopping interior defensive lineman as they lose both Travis Shaw and Cole Brevard, with them exhausting there eligibly, both of whom weigh close to 350 pounds.

The defensive line room received a huge boost for next year with veteran Hero Kanu expected to return to the Longhorns for the 2026 season.

Additionally, in place for next year is Justus Terry, who can easily be expected to have a breakout sophomore season after a few flashes as a freshman, Alex January, who will enter his third year in the program, Maraad Watson, and Lavon Johnson in their second year with Texas after transferring in.

And young players like Myron Charles and Josiah Sharma, who didn't play much as freshmen, will be joined by the addition of four-star recruit James Johnson in the 2026 recruiting class.

With the Longhorns having a nice blend of younger and older talent, there may be a need for a big presence in the middle of the defense that will have a new look with Will Muschamp coming in, and Geffrard would be the perfect option.