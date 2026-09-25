Why Texas WR Cam Coleman Could Be The X-factor Against Tennessee

In his sophomore season at Auburn, Cam Coleman hauled in five receiving touchdowns. And after just three games with the Texas Longhorns, he’s already one touchdown away from matching that.

Coleman got back on the right track against UTSA, snagging two touchdowns that displayed his big-play potential.

Now, he faces a tougher test against a Tennessee defense that’s only allowed 151 passing yards per game.

Can Cam Coleman Get His First Power 4 Breakout With Texas?

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) prepares to catch a pass before an interception was made by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Coleman has played at an elite level facing G6 talent, he didn’t have the most eye-popping performance against Ohio State.

And after all, G6 is G6. On Saturday, Coleman returns to playing Power 4 defenses.

Although the Volunteers present a step-up in competition, they will be heading into SEC play with a revamped defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Sophomore Ty Redmond is the cornerback room’s only key returner.

That’s not to say Redmond’s resume is something to scoff at. Last season, he led the SEC in passes defended with 11 while tacking on 3 interceptions, eventually earning All-SEC Freshman honors. So far, he's contributed to a Tennessee defense that's stunted opponents' air attack.

But like Coleman’s best performances this season, the Volunteers have excelled against teams they should easily beat. They’ve yet to face a team quite like Texas.

It’s something Tennessee co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter has already expressed concern about.

Coleman is the first real stress test for the Volunteers. They’ve been able to contain the explosive plays, but can they prevent Texas from taking the top off with a talent like Coleman?

Why Cam Coleman Can Be the X-Factor for Texas

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates with wide receiver Ryan Wingo and teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Redmond may be the premier cornerback for Tennessee, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be on Coleman every snap. According to PFF, the Volunteers run zone on 85.5% of defensive snaps — the fifth-highest rate among FBS teams.

That could become a problem for Tennessee this Saturday.

Coleman’s vertical ability will challenge an unproven secondary as it tries to maintain its zone integrity against the best offense it has faced yet.

Coleman also doesn’t need a high-volume day to make an impact — averaging 16.2 yards per reception, he’s shown he can make the most of limited opportunities.

One big play could easily silence Neyland Stadium and halt any momentum the Volunteers may have picked up.

There’s also the potential he opens up the entire Texas offense. If Coleman breaks off a big one, Tennessee could adjust its defensive scheme to allocate additional attention to him. That takes eyes off Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, making Coleman an X-factor even on plays where he isn’t targeted.

The Longhorns enter this game under immense pressure. They were tested on the road last season, and more often than not, they failed.

But Coleman gives the Longhorns something they didn’t have last year: a proper X.

Now all that’s left to do is wait and see if that X-receiver can become the X-factor.

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