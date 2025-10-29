Longhorns Country

Why This Texas Longhorns WR Has Full Confidence in Matthew Caldwell

Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell will likely take the reins this weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell throws a pass during the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats
Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell seems to have the weight of the world on his shoulders this week.

It’s not easy being thrown into a starting spot in the middle of SEC play, and given quarterback Arch Manning’s unknown injury recovery timeline, that could very likely be his situation this upcoming Saturday. 

Luckily for the senior, it seems that his teammates have his back ahead of his first career start for the Longhorns. 

Parker Livingstone on Caldwell

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. celebrates with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone
Wide receiver Parker Livingstone spoke in depth about Caldwell in a recent media availability, affirming his confidence in receiving passes from him instead of Manning.

“I think he’s a great player,” he said. “I’ve worked a lot with him in routes and stuff. He throws a nice ball, and I think he’s a great quarterback.”

Livingstone was also asked about Caldwell’s overtime appearance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the touchdown pass he threw to help Texas go up by seven.

“It [his overtime play] builds a lot of confidence, but I think we had a lot of confidence in him before that,” Livingstone said.

He emphasized Caldwell’s summer work, along with the work he has already done for the team this season. Vanderbilt is no small opponent, and the recent momentum they have been building has gotten noticed.

They are currently the No. 5-ranked SEC team, with the Longhorns coming in just one spot down at No. 6. This matchup is an important one for both programs, meaning that a lot rides on Caldwell’s ability to rise to the occasion. 

The backing of his teammates could make the transition easier, as could the home crowd he will have on Saturday. The high energy he brings to the table will be crucial against the Commodores.

“He’s always got a smile on his face,” Livingstone said. “He’s very funny, always high energy. [He’s a] great person to be around. Like I said, I’m around him quite a bit, obviously in the facility but outside the facility, so he’s just a great person.”

This is Caldwell’s fifth year in college football and fourth program, meaning that experience isn’t something he lacks. Sure, this is the first time he has started for a team in a major conference like the SEC, but his age and previous experiences could help him propel his team to victory when they need it most. 

