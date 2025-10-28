CJ Baxter Loves This Intangible Trait of Matthew Caldwell
As fans everywhere are aware of, the status of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning remains somewhat in the air after a tackle forced him to exit the Longhorns’ game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime.
Backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell stepped up to finish the job in Starkville, completing a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V in Texas’ first and only offensive drive of added time.
Caldwell might get his first start this Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a possibility that his teammates appear to be comfortable with and even excited about.
CJ Baxter on Caldwell’s potential start
Running back CJ Baxter spoke with the media on Monday following his first game back after being sidelined by a hamstring injury for four games. He noted that sharing the sideline with Caldwell for the past month has revealed a lot to him about who the quarterback is as both a player and a person.
“Matt is the most engaged person on the sideline during the game, and I was able to witness that from those couple of weeks being out,” Baxter said. “He’s the most engaged person as far as encouraging people, coming up to Arch when he comes off the field, going up to the O line. You would think he’s playing. I think that’s why every time he does get in the game, it’s like, we don’t miss a blink, we don’t miss a step because he’s so engaged in the game.”
Football is a game of uncertainty, something that Caldwell seems to be aware of and prepared for. Coming into a game in overtime and helping your team secure a win is no small feat, and it looked as though he did so with poise.
His readiness to be thrown into the deep end could stem from the fact that he has experience at the collegiate level. The senior has played for three different programs prior to his arrival at Texas ahead of this season, seeing action at each program.
Despite never having played in a major conference before this season, his teammates appear to trust him to rise to the occasion.
It’s unknown how long Manning will be out, if he is indeed out, which means that Caldwell could be this offense’s leader for multiple weeks.
With the support of a home crowd to help bolster his confidence, Caldwell could help lead the Longhorns to a crucial victory against the Commodores this upcoming Saturday.