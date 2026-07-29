Will Longhorns Be Next Blue-Blood to Cash In? Not So Fast, Says Texas AD

The newest era of college football is long underway as two of its biggest brands cashed in on one of the newest ways to generate revenue.

Both Ohio State - Texas’s soon-to-be Week 2 opponent - and Notre Dame announced jersey sponsorship patches for the upcoming season that signal a ground-breaking moment in the sport.

The Buckeyes first announced a deal with JPMorgan Chase that will result in $15 million, before Notre Dame reportedly landed anywhere from $18-$20 million from SoFi banking.

Both are not only non-conference opponents for Texas in football over the coming years, but two fellow “blue-blood” programs boasting iconic branding.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Chris Del Conte celebrate after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yet, while Ohio State and Notre Dame are cashing in on this revenue pathway in college athletics, that only became available following the landmark House v. NCAA settlement that instituted revenue-sharing between schools and athletes; don’t expect Texas to get in on the action.

Not long after the NCAA approved allowing jerseys to be used for commercial advertising, something that had occurred in both the NBA and MLB years prior, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte didn’t seem too keen on the idea for the Longhorns.

Back in February during a Texas Athletics Town Hall, Del Conte put the idea of a sponsorship patch in the kibosh.

“We’re burnt orange and white,” Del Conte said per the Daily Texan. “We’re not wearing black; we’re not wearing green … Why would I want to put Sonic on my jersey?”

The 58-year-old, now entering his ninth year in Austin, then mentioned the criticism the Longhorns received for the partnership with Humann as an on-field sponsor.

“We put a logo on the field that I took a lot of grief for, but that logo was germane to the University of Texas,” Del Conte said.

Del Conte did then add that he doesn’t take issue with other schools taking advantage of the opportunity.

Yet, now with two jersey patch deals announced, Del Conte could change his tune, especially considering how much money the Longhorns could bargain for given the deals similar brands, Ohio State and Notre Dame, have earned.

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