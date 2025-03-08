Xavier Worthy's Attorneys Release Strong Statement On Arrest
Kansas City Chiefs rookie and former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on Friday night on a "criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation" in Georgetown, TX.
Worthy was later booked for the charge by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
Following the arrest, Worthy's attorneys Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett released a statement in defense of Worthy, labeling the claims against him as "extortive" and "baseless."
You can read the entire statement below:
"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy's arrest. We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation."
"The complainant was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy's residence upon discovery of her infidelity. She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy."
"We will continue to cooperate with the Williamson County authorities as we have full faith that their thorough investigation will support Mr. Worthy's innocence."
The Chiefs selected Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft last year after breaking the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.21. He finished his rookie season with 13 starts in 17 games while totaling 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns along with 20 carries for 104 yards and three more scores.
In the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Worthy became the first-ever Longhorn to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He also set a record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a Super Bowl after posting eight catches for a game-high 157 yards and two touchdowns.
During his time at Texas, Worthy finished with 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added 41 punt returns for 564 yards and one touchdown.
