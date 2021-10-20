    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Sam Ehlinger, Carson Wentz

    Texas-Ex Sam Ehlinger Returns To Colts' 53-Man Roster

    The Indianapolis Colts' rookie is back from injury, and to make room for him the Colts waived another quarterback
    Author:

    Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is returning to the Colts' 53-man roster, and to make room for the rookie, the Colts released one of their backups, Jacob Eason.

    Ehlinger had been on the injured list since the start of the season. But at some point the Colts expected him to be healthy enough to return. The Colts had to make a move today because Ehlinger's 21-day window for activation was at an end. The Colts either had to activate Ehlinger or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

    Ehlinger fought with Eason to gain a spot on the 53-man roster in the preseason before his injury. Eason became expendable as it became clear that Brett Hundley was now the primary backup to Carson Wentz. The Colts moved Hundley from the practice squad on Oct. 10.

    So one shouldn't expect to see Ehlinger on the field anytime soon. But at least the Colts saw enough in him to keep him on the active roster. 

    Ehlinger made the team's opening day 53-man roster, even though he was injured. The Colts then moved him to injured reserve. 

    Ehlinger and Eason competed for the starting job throughout the preseason in anticipation of Wentz being unable to suit up for week one. Wentz had suffered a foot injury in training camp that most thought would take anywhere from 5-12 weeks to recover from. Wentz, however, returned for Week 1 and has started every game. 

    READ MORE: WATCH: Texas Target Arch Manning Shows Off Elite Talent in Scrimmage

    Recommended Articles

    Ehlinger
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    Texas Ex Sam Ehlinger Returns To Colts' 53-Man Roster

    The Indianapolis Colts' rookie is back from injury, and to make room for him the Colts waived another quarterback

    55 seconds ago
    Arch Manning
    Play
    Recruiting

    Arch Manning "Lit Up" During 40 Acres Visit

    By all accounts, 2023 star QB Arch Manning's visit to Austin couldn't have gone any better.

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15400430
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Guard Andrew Jones Included on Preseason Watchlist for Jerry West Award

    Jones could win one of the most coveted individual awards at his position in his final season as a Longhorn

    6 hours ago

    Ehlinger sprained his knee while running down the sideline in the Colt's preseason finale against Detroit.

    In the Colts' opening preseason game against Carolina, Eason got the start but failed to build a lead during his first-half playing time. With the Colts down 15-10 going into the third quarter, Ehlinger shook off an opening-drive interception to lead the team to score 11 fourth-quarter points and an eventual 21-18 victory in his first NFL action.

    READ MORE: Source: Sarkisian "Leaning Toward" Hudson Card As Longhorns QB1

    The coaching staff then gave Ehlinger the start in the second preseason game against the Vikings. Ehlinger threw for only 70 yards to go along with two interceptions before being replaced by Eason late in the second quarter. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Ehlinger
    Longhorns in the pros

    Texas Ex Sam Ehlinger Returns To Colts' 53-Man Roster

    The Indianapolis Colts' rookie is back from injury, and to make room for him the Colts waived another quarterback

    55 seconds ago
    Arch Manning
    Recruiting

    Arch Manning "Lit Up" During 40 Acres Visit

    By all accounts, 2023 star QB Arch Manning's visit to Austin couldn't have gone any better.

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15400430
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Guard Andrew Jones Included on Preseason Watchlist for Jerry West Award

    Jones could win one of the most coveted individual awards at his position in his final season as a Longhorn

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16932102
    Football

    Sarkisian’s Main Message To Longhorns After OSU Loss: ‘Finish’

    Horns Talk: Steve Sarkisian’s main message to the team after 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State—‘Finish’

    6 hours ago
    E3uUJQfWYAEHaK5
    Recruiting

    "Believe In Sark": Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook High On Longhorns After Visit

    2023 wideout Johntay Cook came away from his visit extremely impressed with the Horns

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16968360
    News

    Big 12 Rankings: Bedlam Could Decide The College Football Playoff

    Texas falls, but who rises up after Week 7?

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16967106
    Football

    Is Sarkisian Still Sold On Thompson As Texas' QB?

    Steve Sarkisian still has hope for Casey Thompson to find consistency.

    11 hours ago
    kevin-durant
    Longhorns in the pros

    How Many Longhorns are on NBA Opening-Night Rosters?

    Two former Longhorns will play on opening night in the hopes of leading their franchise to an NBA title

    13 hours ago