Drew Brees Gives Interesting Comparison For Arch Manning
As game one of the Arch Manning era of Texas Longhorns football approaches, more and more analysts and commentators are coming out of the woodwork to get their two cents in on the hottest name in college football.
Everyone from former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and former NFL passer Matt Simms have given their opinions on Manning. Now, longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback and future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees has weighed in on the grandson of fellow Saints legend Archie Manning.
On Wednesday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Brees compared Manning to one of his former Saints teammates.
Drew Brees and the Manning Family
Brees has been very familiar with the Manning family since he arrived in New Orleans. Brees signed with the Saints in 2005, and quickly became a local legend for his efforts in turning the team around. By 2009, he would win a Super Bowl with the team. He would remain with the team until he retired after the 2020 season. Brees revealed that he crossed paths with Arch Manning quite a bit in his last two years in the league.
“I watched Arch play from when he was a freshman,” Brees said. “You could see right away, a phenomenal athlete. He obviously got big Archie’s athleticism.”
In 2024, Manning completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 969 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also boasted a 179.0 passer rating. He also rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns.
“You’ve got one of the best passers in all of college football, who was basically the Taysom Hill of the Texas Longhorns last year,” Brees said. “They put him in there to pound the rock and run all these QB-designed runs, and I’m sitting there going ‘this is one of the better passers in all of college football fulfilling this role for Texas.”
Taysom Hill, who came out of Brigham Young University as a quarterback, was used by the Brees-era Saints as a utility player. He could throw the ball, but also possessed elite running back size and speed, making him one of the most versatile players in the NFL. They used him for a lot of designed quarterback runs, much like the Longhorns did with Manning last season.
“No offense to Payton and Eli,” Brees said. “You didn’t see Peyton and Eli doing that.”