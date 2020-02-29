LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Watch Devin Duvernay Show Off His Pass Catching Skills at NFL Combine

Chris Dukes

Devin Duvernay showed NFL scouts and a national television audiance what Texas fans already knew - the First-Team All Big 12 Honoree is as sure-handed as they come. 

Duvernay caught ever pass during the NFL Combine pass-catching drill, showing off not only his pass-catching ability, but reflexes and agility as well. 

Duvernay dropped only one pass during his entire Texas career, becoming quarterback Sam Ehlinger's most trusted targe, especially on third downs. 

"I've always trusted Devin," Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger said last year. "I know if I put the ball in his area and he has a chance to go get it. He's gonna make a play."

The 5-foot-11 receiver is putting together a solid NFL combine. On Thursday the former high school track star blazed his way through the 40-yard dash, posting a 4.39. 

He also posted a 35.5-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump during on-field tests. 

With a diverse skill set that allows him to play both inside and outside, several NFL scouts and analysts have been impressed with Duvernay's film. His solid showing in the Senior Bowl and now at the NFL combine has done nothing but improve what was already a rising draft stock. 

A team captain and ambassador to the media, Duvernay's natural charisma and leadership ability also certainly impressed during the interview phase of the combine. 

Duvernay may be the first Texas Longhorns player taken off the board as mock drafts have him going ahead of teammates Collin Johnson, Brandon Jones and Malcolm Roach. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ColtBennett
ColtBennett

That dude has vice grips for hands.

