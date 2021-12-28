Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Brandon Jones, Justin Tucker, Quandre Diggs, D'Onta Foreman, Sam Ehlinger

    How Did NFL Longhorns Perform in Week 16?

    With all 32 teams in action during the Christmas week, a handful of former Longhorns made some big plays
    The 2021 NFL season is close to winding down as Week 16 came and went like a blur. With an extra week of regular-season play added for the first time this year, teams have some added jostling to do before playoffs officially begin. 

    Right in the mix of the playoff hunt are a handful of former Longhorns. How did they perform this week? 

    Titans running back D'Onta Foreman got things started in Week 16 with a three-yard score against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. He lined up against former Texas pass-rusher Charles Omenihu, who recorded one solo tackle for San Fransisco in the 20-17 loss to Tennessee. 

    On Christmas Day, Cardinals' linebacker Jordan Hicks recorded four total tackles and one tackle for loss in a 22-16 loss to the Colts. 

    Though they didn't see any game action, Texas fan-favorites Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy caught up with one another postgame. The two are currently backup quarterbacks for the Colts and Cardinals, respectively. 

    On Sunday, Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker nailed all three of his extra-point attempts, but Baltimore lost 41-21 on the road to the Bengals.

    Former Longhorns' speedster Marquise Goodwin recorded two catches for 23 yards to help the Chicago Bears win a snowy game on the road against Seattle. His 15-yard catch on 1st and 20 in the first half helped set up a Chicago touchdown a few plays later. 

    Lining up on defense against him was Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs and nose tackle Poona Ford, who were defensive standouts during their time on the Forty Acres. Both had five tackles apiece in the game, while former Texas punter Michael Dickson controlled field position for Seattle despite the abysmal conditions.

    Patriots' defensive back Adrian Phillips played well in a 33-21 loss to the pass-happy Buffalo Bills. He recorded five total tackles and one pass deflection. 

    To end a busy Sunday of football, former Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi got the start for the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys. Washington would end up getting demolished though, as Dallas cruised to a 56-14 win.

    Two former Longhorns made some big plays to end Week 16 on Monday Night Football. 

    Saints' wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey was one of the lone bright spots for Sean Payton's offense in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins at home. He led all New Orleans' pass-catchers with three grabs for 70 yards. 

    Going up against him in the Miami secondary was former Texas safety, Brandon Jones. Jones, stuffed the stat sheet for an elite Dolphins' defense, as he registered six total tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.  

    Many of these former Longhorns will continue to help their teams battle for playoff position over the final two weeks of the regular season. If Week 16 was any indication, there should be more big plays in store. 

