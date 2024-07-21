Major 5-Star Safety Target Jonah Williams Sets Texas Longhorns Visit
The Texas Longhorns are looking to make a big splash on the recruiting trail this summer, with multiple top-level recruits set to make their decisions before the start of the 2024 season.
One position group in which they could use that impact is in the secondary, where they hold just two commitments through the 2025 cycle thus far in four-star corner Kade Phillips, and three-star corner Caleb Chester.
Fortunately for the Horns, they may have some movement in that area, with Ball (Galveston, TX) five-star safety Jonah Williams setting an unofficial visit for Austin on July 25, according to reports from Inside Texas.
Williams has yet to set a commitment date.
Currently, Williams ranks as the No. 10 player in America, No. 1 safety in the country, and No. 3 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season as a junior, Williams was a star on both sides of the ball, hauling in 20 catches for 474 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushing for 144 yards and 2 TDs on offense. On defense, he made 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He also made three pick-sixes and returned two punts and two kicks for scores as well.
But do the Horns really have a chance for Williams?
One thing could help the Horns in that task, is none other than their new head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Williams is also a major baseball prospect, and had the Aggies near the top of his list thanks in large part to affinity for the new Texas Skipper.
And according to a recent interview, Williams that move could up paying big dividends in his recruitment.
"That would be pretty crazy," Williams told 247Sports last month. "It would definitely move Texas up."
As it stands, Texas does not have a commitment from a safety prospect, thought Phillips projects to be able to play that position at the next level.