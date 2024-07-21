Longhorns Country

Major 5-Star Safety Target Jonah Williams Sets Texas Longhorns Visit

One of the top prospects on the board for the Texas Longhorns has set a visit to Austin

Matt Galatzan

Recruit Jonah Williams watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.
Recruit Jonah Williams watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are looking to make a big splash on the recruiting trail this summer, with multiple top-level recruits set to make their decisions before the start of the 2024 season.

One position group in which they could use that impact is in the secondary, where they hold just two commitments through the 2025 cycle thus far in four-star corner Kade Phillips, and three-star corner Caleb Chester.

Fortunately for the Horns, they may have some movement in that area, with Ball (Galveston, TX) five-star safety Jonah Williams setting an unofficial visit for Austin on July 25, according to reports from Inside Texas.

jona
Recruit Jonah Williams watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA

Williams has yet to set a commitment date.

Currently, Williams ranks as the No. 10 player in America, No. 1 safety in the country, and No. 3 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Last season as a junior, Williams was a star on both sides of the ball, hauling in 20 catches for 474 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushing for 144 yards and 2 TDs on offense. On defense, he made 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He also made three pick-sixes and returned two punts and two kicks for scores as well.

But do the Horns really have a chance for Williams?

One thing could help the Horns in that task, is none other than their new head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Williams is also a major baseball prospect, and had the Aggies near the top of his list thanks in large part to affinity for the new Texas Skipper.

And according to a recent interview, Williams that move could up paying big dividends in his recruitment.

"That would be pretty crazy," Williams told 247Sports last month. "It would definitely move Texas up."

As it stands, Texas does not have a commitment from a safety prospect, thought Phillips projects to be able to play that position at the next level.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com