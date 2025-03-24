Longhorns Country

Chris Del Conte Opens Up on 'Very Difficult Decision' to Fire Rodney Terry

The Texas Longhorns are entering the post-Rodney Terry era.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns assistant head coach Rodney Terry, former UTEP Miner head coach, speaks with University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte at the game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin. Ut Vs Utep Mens Bball Fans Bsa 016
Texas Longhorns assistant head coach Rodney Terry, former UTEP Miner head coach, speaks with University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte at the game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin. Ut Vs Utep Mens Bball Fans Bsa 016 / Briana Sanchez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns officially announced the firing of head coach Rodney Terry on Sunday after nearly three full seasons at the helm. The Austin American-Statesman reported first that Xavier head coach Sean Miller will be Terry's replacement.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte confirmed Terry's departure in an official statement, making his first comments on a move that had become inevitable after the Longhorns lost in the First Four to Xavier. Del Conte called it a "very difficult decision."

Rodney Terr
Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry shouts to his defense in the second half of the NCAA Tournament First Four game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Texas Longhorns at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Xavier advances with an 86-80 win over Texas, moving on to play Illinois in the first round. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This was a very difficult decision and one that we put a great deal of thought, consideration and discussion into as we evaluated where we are as a men’s basketball program," Del Conte said. "My philosophy has always been to wait until the end of the season and review every facet of our program before making any final decisions, and we’ve been doing that since our heartbreaking First Four loss in the NCAA Tournament."

"In looking at everything over the past three seasons, our first year in the SEC this past year, and where we’re headed in the future, Coach Terry and I have decided it is in the best interest of The University of Texas to move in a different direction. Coach Terry has led our program in a first-class manner, and we’ve accomplished some great things.

Del Conte would go on to acknowledge the situation surrounding Chris Beard's arrest and eventual firing in 2022, crediting Terry for being able to steady the ship and lead Texas on a memorable run.

"He did a tremendous job in his first season helping to manage a very difficult situation, and we’re truly grateful for that," Del Conte said. "We appreciate all he’s done for our student-athletes and program and wish him the best in the future.”

Terry could now potentially vye for some head coaching roles at the upper mid-major level. Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball reported that South Florida could be a team to watch for Terry.

As for Miller, the race to build a roster for next season begins now. The portal opened Monday and the Longhorns are already likely getting to work behind the scenes.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Basketball