Chris Del Conte Opens Up on 'Very Difficult Decision' to Fire Rodney Terry
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns officially announced the firing of head coach Rodney Terry on Sunday after nearly three full seasons at the helm. The Austin American-Statesman reported first that Xavier head coach Sean Miller will be Terry's replacement.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte confirmed Terry's departure in an official statement, making his first comments on a move that had become inevitable after the Longhorns lost in the First Four to Xavier. Del Conte called it a "very difficult decision."
“This was a very difficult decision and one that we put a great deal of thought, consideration and discussion into as we evaluated where we are as a men’s basketball program," Del Conte said. "My philosophy has always been to wait until the end of the season and review every facet of our program before making any final decisions, and we’ve been doing that since our heartbreaking First Four loss in the NCAA Tournament."
"In looking at everything over the past three seasons, our first year in the SEC this past year, and where we’re headed in the future, Coach Terry and I have decided it is in the best interest of The University of Texas to move in a different direction. Coach Terry has led our program in a first-class manner, and we’ve accomplished some great things.
Del Conte would go on to acknowledge the situation surrounding Chris Beard's arrest and eventual firing in 2022, crediting Terry for being able to steady the ship and lead Texas on a memorable run.
"He did a tremendous job in his first season helping to manage a very difficult situation, and we’re truly grateful for that," Del Conte said. "We appreciate all he’s done for our student-athletes and program and wish him the best in the future.”
Terry could now potentially vye for some head coaching roles at the upper mid-major level. Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball reported that South Florida could be a team to watch for Terry.
As for Miller, the race to build a roster for next season begins now. The portal opened Monday and the Longhorns are already likely getting to work behind the scenes.