Former Texas Longhorns Forward Shuts Down Retirement Buzz
P.J. Tucker is the second-oldest current NBA player, behind only LeBron James. The two of them and Chris Paul -- who Tucker is one day older than -- make up the 40-year-olds currently active in the NBA.
Both James and Paul are expected to play at least one more year. And now with the former Texas Longhorn star's recent announcement on social media Tuesday, it seems likely that all three will return for the 2025-26 season.
Tucker shut down any retirement buzz, saying that he "will continue playing the game."
"Never have (I) mentioned retirement or even given any indication that may be a thing.. I'm 40 years young 100% healthy, able, and will continue playing the game I've dedicated my life to... HOOPIN!!!!!!" Tucker said on a story posted on his Instagram account.
Tucker was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the 2006 NBA Draft out of Texas. He only played 83 minutes for the Raptors in his rookie season before being waived. Tucker then spent five seasons overseas playing in Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Italy and Germany before making his way back to the NBA.
In 2012, Tucker signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns after participating with their Summer League team. He ultimately stayed with Phoenix for five seasons. Since 2017, Tucker has played for seven teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 when he won his sole NBA Championship.
Tucker began the 2024-25 season on the Los Angeles Clippers but was traded to the Utah Jazz and then again to the Raptors in the five-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Following his release from Toronto, Tucker joined the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, eventually signing a two-year deal with the team in order to be eligible for the playoffs. The Texas alum was a veteran bench presence for the Knicks on their run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
With a team option for the 2025-26 season, it is yet to be known whether or not Tucker will return to New York City for another season. What we do know is his intention to remain an NBA player.
At the professional level, the Raleigh, North Carolina native is known for his toughness and defensive versatility. Standing at just 6-5, Tucker has built a career by guarding positions one through five and disrupting opposing stars.
Over his 14 NBA seasons, Tucker has played in 886 games, starting 667 of them despite only averaging 6.6 points.
Tucker spent three years as a Texas Longhorn, in which he earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors in 2004 and was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2006. Tucker is one of 10 Longhorns all-time to be a consensus All-American, as he made the second team as a junior in Austin.