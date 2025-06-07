Former Texas Longhorns Guard Transfers to Big 12 Team
AUSTIN -- A former Texas Longhorns guard is headed back to the Big 12 for the 2025-26 season after another offseason in the transfer portal.
Per reports from Tobias Bass of The Athletic, former Texas guard Chris Johnson will transfer to the UCF Knights after spending this past season with the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in just three appearances for SFA.
Johnson played with the Longhorns during the 2023-24 season before hitting the transfer portal last offseason.
A Missouri City (Houston) native and four-star guard in the 2023 class, Johnson played at prestigious Montverde Academy where he was teammates with notable names like Duke's Cooper Flagg, Georgia's Asa Newell, Maryland's Derik Queen, UConn's Liam McNeeley, Ohio State's Sean Stewart and more.
Johnson originally signed with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2022 but de-committed and was released from his letter of intent in June 2023. He eventually arrived to Austin for 2023-24 season ahead of the first full year under coach Rodney Terry.
Johnson played in a reserve role in his only season at Texas. He played in 17 games with the Longhorns, averaging just 1.1 points in 4.5 minutes per contest. He got playing time at Madison Square Garden in the Empire Classic against Louisville and eventual national champion UConn. In the loss to the Huskies, Johnson saw five minutes of action while recording one rebound.
With Stephen F. Austin this past season, Johnson scored a career-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists in a win over University of Dallas (Division III) in November. He then had five points in 15 minutes against the Drake Bulldogs, a team that finished with a 31-4 record and made it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament this season.
As for the current Longhorns, new head coach Sean Miller has rebuilt the roster with portal additions of Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Xavier forward Lassina Traore, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis.