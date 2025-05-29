Sean Miller Hints at Role for Texas Longhorns Transfer Guard
On last year's Texas Longhorns men's basketball team under Rodney Terry, it is fair to say there was not a go-to point guard in Austin.
Jordan Pope, a transfer from Oregon State, started the year as the team's starter and primary ball handler, with Indiana State transfer Julian Larry eventually moving into that role for some time. Late in the year and in the postseason, Arkansas transfer Tramon Mark, who was the team's starting small forward for most of the season, was the one to run the offense.
The point guard position provided little assurance, translating into inconsistent scoring and playmaking.
New head coach Sean Miller and company brought in five players through the portal to address gaps and needs as well as improve Texas's roster following last season. Despite the ball-handling trouble, only one of the transfers is a guard -- St. John's Simeon Wilcher.
But at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla. this week, Miller gave insight into his forecast for Wilcher's role on the Longhorns.
“[Wilcher's] a combo guard. He could play either spot. I think that his future is with the ball in his hands, and I think that we’re anxious and excited to help him continue to evolve and grow in that area,” Miller said.
Wilcher is a rising junior, playing two years for the Johnnies under Rick Pitino. Last season, he averaged 8.0 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game. He started 25 of 36 games played and put on display his prowess when getting out on the run with the ball in his hands. Wilcher showed ability to both rise to the rim and extend the floor. He stayed a factor on the defensive side of the ball too, recording 1.1 steals per game.
“What I like the most about him is he was an important player on a two-seed, a team that won 30 games, a team that won the Big East," Miller said. "He’s a two-way player. There are times defensively when he can change the game, which is exciting.”
With Wilcher replacing the graduated Larry, Texas ball-handling is destined to again be managed by a trio. Mark and Wilcher are expected to be starters, while Pope will likely be the first guard off the bench.
Miller indicates that Wilcher will play closer to a true point guard role than what he did at St. John's. He could very well be the solution to Texas's ball-handling problems from a year ago. Yet, according to Miller himself, his system also lends itself to not rely on only one or two ball-handlers on the court.
Texas's summer workouts will begin in June, the first time that the roster and staff will come together as a new unit. As the Sean Miller era is ramps up in Austin, we will get a better sense of the Longhorns' backcourt situation.