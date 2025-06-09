Former Texas Longhorns Star Leads European Team to Title, Wins MVP
Timmy Allen spent his final two years in college with the Texas Longhorns after transferring from the Utah Utes. Allen was named to the second-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Newcomer teams at Texas. He started all 69 games he played in at Texas, averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in two seasons with the team.
After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Allen played for the Memphis Grizzlies in the Summer League and had a short run with the franchise, primarily featuring for the G-League team. He then made his way overseas to play for Filou Oostende, a professional Belgian team that plays in the BNXT League.
In his first season in Europe, Allen did not dissapoint by any measure. He won the BNXT MVP award and led his team to a championship, being named the Belgian Finals MVP accordingly.
In the BNXT regular season, Allen averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He averaged 21.1 points per game in the postseason, impressing from behind the arc at 46 percent.
Filou Oostende is the winningiest team in Belgian basketball history and have won 14 consecutive national titles. Despite being the third seeding heading into this year's playoffs, Oostende flew through the competition to another Belgium championship, Allen scoring over 20 points in seven of 11 games to pave the way.
Fellow former Longhorn Brock Cunningham also plays in the BXNT League. The six-year Texas forward is on Belgian team Union Mons-Hainaut and averaged 10.7 points in the regular season this year.
The two Texas alums faced off twice in the 2024-25 season, their teams splitting the series. Allen led the scoring amongst both teams in each matchup.
Allen and Cunningham were teammates at Texas from 2021 to 2023 under head coaches Chris Beard and Rodney Terry. A reunion overseas in Belgium years later was likely quite unexpected for the two.