In Or Out? Where Do the Texas Longhorns Sit As Selection Sunday 2025 Looms?
When you combine a coach fighting to keep his job and a team fighting for a chance to have a chance at winning it all, you get the 2025 Texas Longhorns basketball season.
After being posted as one of Joe Lunardi's "first four out" teams, the Horns got themselves some attention in the SEC Tournament, earning a thrilling win over Texas A&M in a 94-89 double overtime contest, and taking the Tennessee Volunteers to the limit, two teams that are just about guaranteed a spot in the 64-team field that is the NCAA Tournament.
Lunardi may still have the Longhorns missing out just barely on the tourney this year, but Hoops HQ co-founder Seth Davis seems to have faith in the Burnt Orange, and believes the Longhorns and also the Indiana Hoosiers will be gifted spots in the bracket, with Xavier and North Carolina trying again next year.
Considering the Longhorns had a 6-12 conference record in their first basketball season as a member of the SEC, some might be surprised to hear that the team performed as well as they did in the SEC Tournament against the Aggies and the Volunteers.
It's been a rough ride for Texas to say the least. After starting the season No. 19 in the AP standings, the Horns dropped their opening game to the Ohio State Buckeyes in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.
Texas would then enjoy a seven-game win streak before a loss to UConn. The team would then win their final four non-conference games to build some momentum heading into conference play.
Momentum that did not last long at all.
After starting 0-3 in conference play thanks to losses at the hands of Texas A&M, Auburn, and Tennessee, the Longhorns would finally score their first conference win against fellow SEC newcomers Oklahoma, as well as Missouri and also avenging their loss against the Aggies with a last-second win against their foes from College Station.
After getting some nods during the SEC Tournament, Rodney Terry and the Longhorns will look to lock themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and that will be determined at 5:00 p.m. during Selection Sunday.
