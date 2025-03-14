Rodney Terry Makes Texas Longhorns' Case for NCAA Tournament Bid
A man that is likely fighting to keep his job, Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry gave solid reasoning Thursday afternoon why he should continue to lead the Longhorns' men's hoops team.
Terry and the Longhorns outlasted an all-out war against Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the SEC Tournament, winning a 94-89 affair in double overtime fashion.
The win was a much needed one for the Burnt Orange, as the team currently sits as a "first four out" team in Joe Lunardi's illustrious annual bracketology, a win against a highly-ranked team such as Texas A&M helping their cause greatly.
Their first year in the Southeastern Conference didn't treat them as well on the hardwood as it did on the gridiron, but with wins over Vanderbilt and Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, they could be making a very strong case for the NCAA Tournament.
And according to head coach Terry, being in the SEC has already made it feel like the team is in the 64-field NCAA Tournament.
"I think we play in the best league in the country," Terry said after defeating their rivals for the second time in 2025. "Every night it's like you are playing in an NCAA Tournament game."
As mentioned before, the Longhorns struggled greatly in conference play in their first season in their new conference, a dismal 6-12 record against their SEC counterparts, with one of those wins, as well as one of those losses coming against their in-state rivals from College Station.
The Longhorns will continue their quest for the NCAA Tournament as they face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in round three of the tournament Friday at 2:30.
And with the tournament being held in Nashville, it might as well be an away game for Texas.
