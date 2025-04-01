Kyla Oldacre Relives Electric Game-Changing Play In Texas Longhorns' Elite Eight Win
The seemingly always stoic Kyla Oldacre had one of her biggest shows of emotion everyone has seen all year when she had a thunderous play in the third quarter of the No. 1 Texas Longhorns' 58-47 Elite Eight win over No. 2 TCU. About two minutes into the fourth quarter, Oldacre stole the ball from TCU's Sedona Prince and took it coast to coast, finishing the layup through a foul.
As she crashed into the pads under the basket, she could be seen flexing as her teammates ran over to her and the Texas bench exploded.
When asked about it, she went back to her usual stoic self, but laughed about the play.
"I mean, it was just a tense moment for me and when my team came and just surrounded me a lot of positive energy, I just had to smile," Oldacre said. "But honestly, Coach gets on the fives a lot, pretty much everyone went to the fives for most of the night since our guards always worked so hard to deny the ball. I saw it as an opportunity and just went on with it and got the ball and just made sure I made the layup and drew the foul."
Oldacre did both of those things, nailing the layup while Prince, who committed the foul, went down in a heap next to her. After celebrating with her team, Oldacre got up and drained the free throw, completing the three-point play.
In 16 minutes, Oldacre scored nine points and grabbed two steals, getting it done on both ends of the court. She was a key part of the Texas press that drew three five-second calls and one ten-second call against the TCU offense.
When asked about Oldacre's impact on the game, sophomore guard Madison Booker had nothing but praise.
"I'm not surprised, I expect that from her," Booker said. "Kyla definitely dominates the paint."
Dominate the paint she did against TCU. Oldacre and senior forward Taylor Jones held Prince, who is regarded as one of the best centers in the nation, to just one made field goal and four points.
Now, Oldacre will prepare for her fourth matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, where her Longhorns hope to even the series with them to advance to the National Title game. The Final Four game will tip off at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 4.