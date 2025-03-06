Miami Hurricanes Hire Former Texas Longhorns Guard as Head Coach
The Miami Hurricanes have found their replacement for head coach Jim Larrañaga after his midseason departure from Coral Gables.
Miami announced Wednesday that it has officially hired former Texas Longhorns guard Jai Lucas to be the program's next head coach. Lucas has been one of the top assistants for the Duke Blue Devils since 2022 but will now be staying in the ACC. The Hurricanes currently have a 6-24 record headed into their final regular-season game against N.C. State.
Lucas, 36, was an assistant at Texas under head coach Shaka Smart from 2016 through 2020. He was then hired at Kentucky in 2020 as an assistant for John Calipari, a role he held before joining Duke in 2022.
A McDonald's All-American during his playing days, Lucas started off his college career at Florida before transferring to Texas for the 2009-10 season. He appeared in 58 games and made one start for the Longhorns, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists while playing 11.4 minutes per game.
"Miami has everything you need to compete at the highest level — elite academics, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence in athletics," Lucas said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "Beyond that, the city of Miami has a rich culture and energy that makes this an incredibly special place."
The son of former NBA head coach John Lucas III, Lucas went undrafted in 2011 before playing overseas and spending time in what was then known as the NBA's D-League.
Lucas now joins a Miami team that's nearly two seasons removed from the program's first-ever appearance in the Final Four in 2023. The No. 5-seeded Hurricanes beat No. 2 seed Texas 88-81 in the Elite Eight, clinching a spot in Houston to play the eventual National Champion UConn Huskies.
