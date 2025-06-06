NBA Analyst Gives Landing Spot Prediction for Tre Johnson in Recent Mock Draft
We have entered a very important month in the NBA calendar, as June marks the end of the season with the NBA Finals and the introduction of the next one through the NBA Draft.
When former Texas Longhorn Tre Johnson hears his name gets called at Barclays Center on the 25th, NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor says that his new team will be getting a "clutch shot-maker who can catch fire from all over the floor, drilling step-backs and off-screen jumpers with ease."
In O'Connor's May 30 mock draft on Yahoo, he has Johnson being drafted by the Utah Jazz at the fifth overall pick.
He does not believe that the Jazz's current roster will have an impact on the direction of the Utah selection and has Johnson being their pick as arguably the best player on the board at No. 5. He would add a reliable scoring guard to a team reeling from a league-worst 17-win season.
As a Longhorn, Johnson averaged 19.9 points per game on 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three. The Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year scored approximately 24.7 percent of Texas's points on the year and made about 34.8 percent of the team's three-pointers. He shot it at volume and with efficiency in Austin.
Johnson's draft range looks to be the fourth to eighth pick, which, in order, is the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. Measuring 6 feet, 4.75 inches tall with a 6-foot-10.25-inch wingspan at the NBA Combine in Chicago, the Texas one-and-done product knows he has the potential to fit into whichever lineup he becomes a part of professionally.
On the KOC Show, O'Connor asked Johnson whether he sees himself more as a ball-handling engine of a team at the next level or someone who can switch into various roles on the court due to his shooting ability.
"I feel like it could go either way. ... also be used as a two-way (player) more as I get into my career for sure. But either way -- whatever the team needs to win. It could also change night to night," Johnson said.
He expressed a willingness to be team-oriented, regardless of impressive college numbers and being a highly-rated prospect, knowing that's how rookies earn larger roles over time in the NBA. You can only expect that to be an attractive quality to teams assessing him in the pre-draft process.
With few questions about his outside shooting ability, Johnson told O'Connor that people at the NBA Combine had a particular tip for him when it comes to improvement driving to the rim.
"They want me to dunk more," Johnson said. "If you know me and you've seen me work out or whatever, you know I'm athletic. But I feel like the combine just showed everybody that I'm athletic. So they want me to finish and dunk more at the rim."
The interview with O'Connor not only gave a glimpse into Johnson's understanding of his areas of strength and growth opportunities heading into his professional career. It also showed a basketball player whose motivation comes from within and who has both the demeanor and competitive intensity often required to be successful in the NBA.
Soon to be drafted, the 19-year-old will see his first NBA action at the 2025 Summer League in Las Vegas. Time will tell if it will be for the Jazz, as O'Connor predicts, or another franchise.