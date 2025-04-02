North Dakota State Transfer Visiting Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be one step closer toward adding another commitment in the opening stages of Sean Miller's tenure.
Per reports from college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser, the Longhorns are hosting North Dakota State transfer guard Jacari White for a visit. The Orlando native recently finished a visit with Virginia Tech.
White spent three years at North Dakota State, finishing this past season with a career-best 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He showed major ability to fill it up, tallying 14 games with at least 20 points and three 30-point finishes.
His arrival to Austin comes a day after the Longhorns land a commitment from Xavier transfer wing Dailyn Swain, who visited the Forty Acres on Monday. He was expected to be followed by former Xavier teammate Ryan Conwell for his own visit Wednesday, but the star guard committed to Louisville on Tuesday after the Cardinals swooped in to win a battle that was thought to primarily have been between Texas and Indiana.
The Longhorns have also scheduled a visit with UNC Wilmington transfer Harlan Obioha, a 7-footer that will be headed into his senior year. The Hoxie, KS. native also has visits scheduled with Wichita State and Cincinnati.
As for White, he scored a season-high 32 points on 5 of 7 shooting from deep in a win over South Dakota in January. He also dropped 27 points on 7 of 9 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds in North Dakota State's upset win on the road over Butler in December.
The Longhorns have yet to officially announce the return of guard Chendall Weaver and Jordan Pope but it's key Miller retain as much familiarity as possible.
"When I seen everyone start cheering when our name popped up, I almost teared up a little bit," Pope said on Selection Sunday. "This is what I dreamed for, this is what I came to Texas for. That was part of my decision in leaving (Oregon State). I wanted to be part of March Madness and get my chance to be on that stage. And now that we have the opportunity, I'm just grateful."