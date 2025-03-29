Panini Releases Limited Edition Tre Johnson Texas Longhorns Card
AUSTIN -- Tre Johnson saw his college career with the Texas Longhorns come to an end in Dayton during the First Four of the NCAA Tournament last week against Xavier. He's now expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft, where he will likely be a Top-10 pick after starring as a freshman.
To honor his college career, Panini America Trading Cards recently released a limited edition 2025 Instant Tre Johnson card.
Johnson ended the 2024-25 campaign as the SEC Freshman of the Year after leading the conference in scoring during the regular season. He started all 33 of his appearances while averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the field.
According to an announcement from Panini, Johnson's cards will be on sale for a limited time and are in limited quantities. The price ranges from $9.99 and up, depending on the type of card.
The card is already available to purchase at the link here.
Take a look:
After the loss to Xavier in the First Four, Johnson said he was "thankful" to play in March Madness. The Longhorns came up short in what was essentially a home game for the Musketeers.
"I was just thankful for the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament," Johnson said. "The environment really didn't bother me as much. I heard them making noise, especially on their runs, but just knowing timely stops, I guess, because especially with the crowd getting into it, we've got to find a way to string at least three stops in a row just to quiet it back down, so now they've got to play us and we're not playing them and the crowd. I guess just knowing when to get timely stops."
Johnson finished the loss with 23 points and six rebounds on 6 of 14 shooting. He said the team suffered from miscommunication down the stretch.
"I just think we were playing good as a team, it just got late and we had a little miscommunication on some shots and they made big shots in big moments," Johnson said. "Give props to them. But we played good defense as a team almost the whole shot clock. Just had a little bit of miscommunication."