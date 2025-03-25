Rodney Terry Pens Farewell to Texas Longhorns: 'Dream Come True'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns officially announced Sunday that the program is parting ways with head coach Rodney Terry after almost three full seasons at the helm.
Texas has hired Xavier's Sean Miller to replace Terry, who will now look to make another stop during his lengthy coaching career.
Around the same time the program officially announced Monday that Miller has been hired as the team's next head coach, Terry posted an farewell latter to Longhorn Nation
Here's Terry's statement:
"Longhorn Nation, I'm incredibly grateful for the 13 years I've spent as a coach on the 40 acres. I've loved every moment, and I will cherish the experiences, memories and relationships created during that time for the rest of my life. We worked tirelessly to win a national championship, and in our pursuit of doing so, achieved many other goals as a program and a tremendous amount of success. I'm proud of the young men we have mentored along the way who have eventually graduated from this prestigious university and go on to have continued success on and off the court. Becoming the Head Coach for the University of Texas was a dream come true. It has been an honor and a privilege to be your Head Coach, and I appreciate your unwavering support. I want to thank all of our players, coaches, staff and last but not least, my family, for your dedication and commitment during this journey. I will forever be a Longhorn. Hook 'em."
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in an official statement that Miller's production throughout his career has been impressive.
“Coach Miller has long been known as an exceptional program builder and tremendous developer of players with a highly-respected basketball coaching mind,” Del Conte said. “He’s someone I’ve known for a long time and have enjoyed following throughout his career, and I’ve been impressed with the outstanding teams he produces year in and year out."
Terry will now begin a new journey elsewhere. It likely won't take him long to find an assistant role in a power conference or potentially even a head coaching vacancy at the mid-major level.
As for Miller and Texas, the official announcement means that the work to build a roster for next season begins now.