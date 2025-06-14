Texas Longhorns Announce Date for ACC/SEC Challenge
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team will officially take on the Virginia Cavaliers for the first time in program history next season during the ACC/SEC Challenge in Austin.
The team recently announced the official date for the event, as the game will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at the Moody Center. The contest will be broadcast on one of the ESPN networks, though broadcast and tip-off time details will be revealed at a later date.
In last season's ACC/SEC Challenge, Texas beat N.C. State on the road in a 63-59 thriller.
Texas will open the season at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. against the Duke Blue Devils in the debut for new Longhorns head coach Sean Miller.
Here's what the Longhorns' non-conference schedule looks like so far:
Nov. 4 - vs. Duke (Dick Vitale Invitational)
Nov. 15 - vs. UMKC
Nov. 24-26 - Maui Invitational (Teams include N.C. State, Boise State, Arizona State, USC, Washington State, Seton Hall and Chaminade (Division II)
Dec. 3 - vs. Virginia (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 12 - @ UConn
Despite all of the staff changes, Texas general manager Chris Ogden was retained by Miller. He's helped construct the team's non-conference schedule, which now includes Virginia.
Miller told reporters at SEC Spring Meetings last month that it was "an easy decision" to retain Ogden.
"It was an easy decision for me, because he's so well-rounded with his background," Miller said. "Former Mr. Basketball as a player who had choices and chose the University of Texas, a winning player, very popular and with his teammates during his time. And then he became a coach for Coach Barnes, and in had a long period of time both Texas, Tennessee, went with Chris Beard, who I respect a great deal as coach."
"So he knows the game, became the head coach. Just ran his own program for a period of time, and he did it in the state of Texas. So to have him in today's world as a general manager, talking to the people knowing the community in Austin became an easy decision, and he's been so instrumental and also very helpful to our entire staff and program moving forward here these first two months plus."