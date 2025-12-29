How Jelani McDonald Will Fill Void Left by Michael Taaffe for Texas Longhorns

With the NCAA Transfer Portal claiming four Texas Longhorns defensive players, as well as five others declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Longhorns have suffered multiple hits to their defensive squad following the end of their regular season.

However, with junior safety Jelani McDonald recently announcing his return to Austin next year for his senior season, there appears to be some hope at the end of the tunnel for the Longhorns.

When asked about the gap in position following fellow safety Michael Taaffe’s departure for the draft, McDonald said it doesn’t change anything for him, but rather pushes him to step up as a seasoned player.

“Ain’t nothing changing,” McDonald said. “I’ve got those shoes now (to fill).

Jelani McDonald Prepared To Fill Those Shoes

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) celebrates an interception against the Kentucky Wildcats, Nov. 23, 2024 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

As Taaffe, a fifth year defensive back, leaves the Forty Acres for the NFL, it appears to create, not only a gap at the safety position but also in the leadership role for Texas.

Despite this notable departure, McDonald is prepared to fill that void on the field as well as the locker room.

Hailing from Waco, Texas, the third year appeared to step up significantly from his sophomore to junior season. With an interception, a pass defended and 33 total tackles during his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-2 and 199 pound defensive back posted career-high numbers on the stat sheet this season.

On top of three recorded interceptions, two from non-conference play against UTEP (Week 3) and Sam Houston State (Week 4) as well as another against the Arkansas Razorbacks (Week 13), McDonald registered an additional three passes defended, a fumble recovery and 73 total tackles in his 11 starts for the Longhorns.

While there will be a noticeably different defensive line following multiple exits for Texas, having McDonald return for his senior season, and ready to fill the gap gives Longhorn fans’ hope as they look ahead toward the 2026 season.

Finishing The 2025 Season

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the sidelines against the Michigan Wolverines, Sept. 7, 2024 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Texas’ offensive and defensive roster will look significantly different for the highly-anticipated Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game due to multiple expected player opt-outs, McDonald and the Longhorns look to finish the 2025 season off strong.

Set to face the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on New Year’s Eve, Texas will kick off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL at 2 p.m. CT for the upcoming bowl game. Tune into ESPN on Wednesday, Dec. 31 to watch the Texas-Michigan matchup.