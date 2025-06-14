Texas Basketball Begins Offseason Practice
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has taken the first steps toward preparing for the inaugural season under new head coach Sean Miller.
Both the roster and coaching staff features a ton of new faces, many of whom are just beginning to get to know each other as offseason practice begins.
Texas added five portal players with St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Xavier forwards Lassina Traore and Dailyn Swain, Florida Atlanta center Matas Vokietaitis and Purdue forward Camden Heide.
The Longhorns recently shared a new video on social media of some of these portal additions getting their first practice reps in with the team.
Take a look:
Along with the transfers, the Longhorns retained guards Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Tramon Mark along with forward Nic Codie.
Texas also retained four-star freshman forward John Clark before landing a commitment from 7-foot British center Lewis Obiorah in the 2025 class.
"We want to recruit the high school players moving forward. It's a blend of transfers, retention and incoming high school players," Miller said at SEC Spring Meetings. "You can develop them, you can retain them. And we have such an amazing state that I don't think it would be in our best interest to not make the state of Texas the best high school players in the state a huge priority. To not do that, I don't know if you can maximize who we are as basketball program and university."
"So recruiting high school players, you're going to see us active. I also don't think our entire team, or classes of five or six (transfers) are going to be a part of our future but getting the right two or three, sometimes maybe even four in a class, and then in trying to then add players to the spring, that's our philosophy."
Texas will begin the season on Nov. 4 against Duke at Spectrum Center.