Texas Basketball Officially Signs Transfer Portal Class
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have officially announced the signing of five players as part of the 2025 transfer portal class under new head coach Sean Miller.
The program announced Thursday the signings of Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Purdue forward Camden Heide, Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis and Xavier foward Lassina Traore.
Both Traore and Swain followed Miller to Austin after spending this past season in Cincinnati with the Musketeers.
Dailyn Swain
The first portal commitment for Miller this offseason, Swain started 33 of Xavier's 34 games this past season while averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a team-high 1.6 steals. He helped end Texas' season and sealed the fate of head coach Rodney Terry in the First Four when he had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win over the Longhorns.
He followed this up in the Round of 64 against Illinois with a career-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Lassina Traore
Traore is an elite rebounder that can help address one of Texas' biggest weaknesses from this past season. He averaged 11.9 points during his last season at Long Beach State while his 10.3 rebounds per game was tied for ninth-most in the country.
However, he suffered a knee injury before this past season that kept him sidelined for the entire 2024-25 campaign with Xavier.
Simeon Wilcher
Wilcher, a 6'4 sophomore from Plainfield, NJ, averaged eight points per game for the Red Storm and head coach Rick Pitino in the 2025 season, one that saw them advance to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament before coming up short 75-66 to the Arkansas Razorbacks, their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.
Matas Vokietaitis
A native of Lithuania, Vokietaitis was the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year this past season with FAU. He averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Owls.
Vokietaitis finished this season with 18 double-digit scoring efforts, which was highlighted by a career-high 21 points on two occasions vs. UAB and vs. Tulane (AAC Tournament). He managed to put together an impressive season despite playing just 17.6 minutes per game.
Camden Heide
A native of Minneapolis, Heide, who stands at 6-7, 205 pounds, averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds this past season while starting eight of 36 games for the Boilermakers. In the Sweet 16 loss to Houston, he hit a pair of clutch triples in the final five minutes that nearly sent the game to overtime, including one that tied the game with 35 seconds left.
In the 2024 National Championship against UConn, a freshman Heide scored just two points but it came on a vicious put-back dunk.