Texas Longhorns Transfer Jamie Vinson Signs With Texas A&M
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns three-star forward Jamie Vinson has found his transfer portal destination, and he won't have to travel far to get there.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Vinson has committed to and signed with the Texas A&M Aggies, joining first-year head coach Bucky McMillan and a slew of new faces. Vinson follows former Texas assistant coach Frank Haith, who was recently announced as one of McMillan's new hires after he was not retained under new Texas head coach Sean Miller.
Standing at 6-11, 225 pounds, Vinson played in nine games this past season while averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.9 minutes per contest.
Vinson will join a Texas A&M transfer class that has some notable talent. The Aggies landed their top commit of the offseasonb with the addition of Indiana transfer Mackenzie Mgbako along with guards Jacari Lane (North Alabama), Josh Holloway (Samford) and Marcus Hill (N.C. State) and Kansas forward Zach Clemence. Per On3, the Aggies are also reportedly in the mix for Kansas guard Rylan Griffen, who the Longhorns coveted last offseason.
An Austin native and former Vanderbilt signee, Vinson de-committed from the Commodores last offseason following the coaching change from Jerry Stackhouse to Mark Byington. He took official visits to Kentucky, South Carolina and Rutgers before choosing the Longhorns.
Vinson played his first two years of high school ball at St. Michael's Catholic Academy in Austin before taking his talents to prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., which has been home to multiple big-name players over the years, most notably Carmelo Anthony and former Longhorn Kevin Durant.
Now-former Texas head coach Rodney Terry praised Vinson's potential throughout this past season. After Miller's hiring, Vinson was expected to remain with the team but will now be heading elsewhere for his sophomore year.
"A guy like Jamie Vinson is gonna have a chance to be a good young player," Terry said in November. "I like Jamie a lot, and finding (more) opportunities for him to be on the floor."
Vinson scored a season-high six points on 3 of 3 shooting in a win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 16. He also hit his first-career collegiate 3-pointer in the win over New Orleans on Dec. 19. He appeared in just one SEC game, the loss to Alabama at home on Feb. 11.