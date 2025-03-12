Texas Longhorns Beat Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, Advance to Play Texas A&M
The Texas Longhorns have officially lived to see another day of basketball as they look to keep their NCAA Tournament
Texas used a desperate effort to will itself past the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of the Essentially the unofficial road team, the Longhorns controlled the game throughout to advance to the second round, where they will play the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday.
After being named SEC Freshman of the Year on Monday, Texas guard Tre Johnson finished with 19 points while Tramon Mark added 19 points of his own. The Longhorns led by as many as 18 and held off Vanderbilt's push in the second half.
Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards had a game-high 21 points for the Commodores, who cut the lead to as little as seven after trailing throughout. Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the first meeting against Texas, finished scoreless in 12 minutes on Wednesday.
The Longhorns and Aggies will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.
This article will be updated.
