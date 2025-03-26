Texas Longhorns Contact Former Texas A&M Guard in Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns appear to already be getting to work in the transfer portal with new head coach Sean Miller.
According to college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kaysar, the Longhorns are one of many teams that have contacted James Madison transfer guard Bryce Lindsay in the portal. Other programs that have reportedly reached out include St. John's, Ole Miss, UConn, Florida, Gonzaga, Alabama and more.
Texas has yet to land a commit in the portal in the short time since Miller was hired. The Longhorns lost forward Devon Pryor to the portal on Wednesday after he spent two years in Austin.
A Baltimore native and IMG Academy product, Lindsay began his college career with the Texas A&M Aggies last season after committing to head coach Buzz Williams as a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. However, he only appeared in eight games with the Aggies, averaging 1.8 points. Lindsay scored 10 points in a win over DePaul during the 2023-24 season, and it proved to be a sign of what he was capable of.
He transferred to James Madison last offseason and the change of scenery proved to be worth it. Lindsay averaged 13.4 points this past season to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He led the team in 3-pointers made (87) and free throw percentage (85.4) while also finishing an impressive 40.8 percent from deep.
He started 13 of 31 appearances and scored in double figures 23 times, highlighted by a 28-point performance off the bench against UIC in November. Lindsay topped the 20-point mark four times this past season and helped lead James Madison to a 20-12 finish.
Considering the list of reported teams that have contacted Lindsay, it's clear that programs around the country have taken notice of his improvement after just one season. If he lands with a championship contender, Lindsay could be a valuable scoring threat off the bench as a sixth man while also vying for a starting role. But if he commits to Texas, he could be an immediate starter for Miller. Time will tell how things play out.