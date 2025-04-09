Former Texas Longhorns 5-Star Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell is back in the transfer portal after spending one season with the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Per reports from Travis Branham of 247Sports, the former McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit will enter the portal while still considering a return to Cincinnati for his senior year. The Tampa native spent the first two seasons of his career at Texas where he was a starter on two NCAA Tournament teams.
Mitchell averaged a career-high 9.9 points along with a team-leading 6.9 rebounds this past season while starting all 35 games for head coach Wes Miller. He had 22 double-digit scoring efforts which featured six double-doubles but Cincinnati was unable to earn a spot in March Madness, instead settling for a spot in the College Basketball Crown.
Mitchell started 71 of 72 games during his time with the Longhorns. He averaged a career-best 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in his last season at Texas. His rebounding average was second-highest in the Big 12 this past season behind only Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson.
Some of his best performances as a sophomore included a career- and game-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds in an 81-71 loss to No. 5 UConn on Nov. 20. He then had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-72 overtime loss to No. 4 Houston on Jan. 29.
Mitchell has appeared in six NCAA Tournament games in his career and could now look to join a contender in hopes of getting back to the big stage. In Texas' Elite Eight loss to Miami in 2023, he had four points, two rebounds, one block and two steals in 13 minutes.
After his freshman season, Mitchell tested the NBA Draft waters before ultimately returning. Following that loss to Miami, he gave a resounding vote of confidence for Rodney Terry to be the permanent head coach.
"He's our head coach," Mitchell said of Terry at the time. "No matter what his title is, he's our head coach forever. He forever will be our head coach. He should be given everything. ... RT deserves everything."