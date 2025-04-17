Texas Basketball Showing Interest in 19-Year-Old Italian Forward
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is reportedly looking overseas for a potential addition to the 2025-26 roster under new head coach Sean Miller.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, the Longhorns are one of a few teams showing interest in 19-year-old Italian forward Elisèe Assui, who currently plays for Varese in Serie A, the top league in Italy. He's currently the youngest player in the league.
Tipton reports that other teams interested in Assui include the Missouri Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers and Clemson Tigers. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range.
Should he make his way to Texas, Assui would likely be a developmental project that could take on a reserve role off the bench. He's a young, raw prospect but has also been playing in an elite Italian league against grown men, a luxury many incoming high school prospects do not have.
Miller said during his introductory press conference that the staff would evaluate talent both in the transfer portal and overseas.
"It's going to be a combination of the transfer portal, recruiting the very best high school players, having a great feel for international recruiting," Miller said. "And again, what starts here changes the world. That's the state of Texas. Again, when you look at the talent in cities just Dallas and Houston. It's never been more plentiful when you're who we are, it's going to begin there."
He also emphasized how important player development is in hopes of getting them to the NBA. It's possible that the coaching staff sees tons of untapped potential in Assui and want a few years to mold him into an elite player.
"Players have to improve. They have to grow," Miller said. "They have to get better, and when you're in charge or a part of that type of program, we're going to bring that same type of staff and know-how here to Texas, so that it's not only recruiting great talent, but it's making sure that they develop in the proper way so that one day they can become an NBA player."