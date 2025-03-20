Texas Longhorns Expected to Fire Head Coach Rodney Terry - REPORT
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are officially in offseason mode and are now all but certain to begin a coaching search.
According to reports from Chip Brown of Horns247 along with The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, the Longhorns are not expected to retain head coach Rodney Terry following Texas' 86-80 loss to the Xavier in the First Four on Wednesday. Texas finishes the 2024-25 season with a 19-16 record.
"Sources have told The Field of 68 that Texas is likely to make a move on Terry after two straight years of barely making the NCAA tourney and getting bounced in the First Four this year," Goodman wrote on X.
If this officially marks the end for Terry, as he'll end his Texas head coaching career with 62-37 record. This includes a 4-3 record in the NCAA Tournament when counting Wednesday's First Four loss.
During pregame introductions prior to Texas' game against the Alabama earlier this season, Terry received a few scattered but noticeable boos from some fans in the crowd. He's faced criticism all season and now Texas fans could finally be getting the change they had hoped for.
"I don't pay attention that kind of stuff. I didn't hear any boos, I don't know," Terry said when asked about it after the Alabama game. "Maybe there was boos. To me personally, I'm all about trying to get my team better. It's about focusing on those guys, focused on what we have to do as a program to continue to stay the course and keep working. I don't get caught up in outside noise. If I'm worried about what people are saying or this or that, that's not my job. I mean, there's not anything anybody can say or do to me, okay, I've got the number one protector in God, and I got strong faith. I'm a Christian guy, and nothing anybody can say -- you can ever bring me down. So I don't get caught up in that. I didn't hear that, if that was the case."
The entire roster and coaching staff could look much different next season as the program heads into its second year in the SEC.
