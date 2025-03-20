Texas vs. Xavier First Four: Live In Game Updates
Texas' spot in the first round of the NCAA Tournament depends on one game. The Longhorns will take on the Xavier Musketeers in the First Four round of the tournament in Dayton, Ohio, for a chance to keep dancing in Milwaukee against No. 6 Illinois.
Though Austin is over 1,100 miles away from the UD Arena, Cincinnati, the home of the Musketeers, is only a 55 minute drive and under 55 miles. So there is no doubt Xavier will have the home crowd advantage, but Texas is coming off a win over hosts Vanderbilt in Nashville in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
While Texas had a surprising run in the SEC Tournament, making it all the way to the quarter-finals, Xavier got knocked out early in the first round against Marquette in the Big East.
Nonetheless, previous records barely matter as the whistle blows to mark the start of the teams' journey in the Big Dance.
Follow along for live updates as the Longhorns try to carve their spot in the tournament.
FIRST HALF:
Texas started with a two point lead, but Xavier has tied at 2-2. The Longhorns haven't scored in over two minutes.
The game's back at a tie, 5-5 with 16 minutes left in the first half. Arthur Kaluma has three, Tramon Mark has two for Texas.
Xavier calls its first timeout as Texas extends an eight point lead. The Longhorns have gone on a 9-0 run in the past 1:26 minutes, making five of five field goals.
Texas opens a nine point lead at 30-21.
Now, with only 3:24 left in the half, Texas extends it to 11 points at 41-30. Tre Johnson has already reached the 10 point mark.
Texas calls a 30 second timeout with a nine point lead. A little over a minute left in the first half and Texas leads 45-36. Xavier has scored four out of their last four field goals.
HT: Texas 47, Xavier 39
