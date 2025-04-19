Texas Longhorns Finalists for Former Duke 5-Star Signee
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and head coach Sean Miller are reportedly in the mix for one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per multiple reports, Texas is one of five finalists for five-star 2025 forward Shelton Henderson, a former Duke Blue Devils signee that was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent on Thursday. The other finalists are Miami, Texas A&M, Kentucky and North Carolina, though the Hurricanes are seen as the heavy favorites.
The Longhorns joined Duke and Louisville as the three original finalists for Henderson this past November before he committed to the Blue Devils.
According to Marcus Guttierez, formerly of the Houston Chronicle, Henderson said "a decision can come as soon as today but no later than Monday." Miami is seen as the favorite due to Henderson's relationship with new Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas, a former Longhorns guard that had been an assistant at Duke since 2022. Lucas and Henderson both attended Bellaire High School in the Houston area.
Henderson took an official visit to Austin on Sept. 27. He also made OVs to Louisville (Aug. 23), Texas Tech (Sept. 13) and Duke. He had received offers from programs like SMU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and many more.
Standing at 6-6, 220 pounds, Henderson is the No. 1 overall player in Texas and No. 15 nationally, according to 247Sports' player rankings. Per 247's scouting report, Henderson has a "chance to be known for his two-way versatility.
"Henderson is a physical specimen from the wing position who arguably has the best long-term tools in the national class," wrote 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins. "He operates as a playmaking forward who is loaded with intangibles that are off the charts. ... He has a chance to be known for his two-way versatility."
As of now, it appears unlikely that the Longhorns will be able to land Henderson due the strong expectation that he'll end up at Miami. However, this presents an opportunity for Miller and staff to flex their recruiting muscles in hopes of adding a star-level talent.