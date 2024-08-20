Texas Basketball Full SEC Schedule Released
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is tipping off its first season in the SEC this fall. Old rivalries will be renewed and familiar faces will be reunited, something that became confirmed when the conference released its complete schedule for all 16 teams on Tuesday.
The Longhorns' 18-game conference slate features marquee matchups against big-time programs, former Texas coaches and some of the best that the country has to offer.
Here's a look at the complete schedule:
- at Texas A&M (Saturday, Jan. 4, Reed Arena)
- vs. Auburn (Tuesday, Jan. 7 or Wednesday, Jan. 8, Moody Center)
- vs. Tennessee (Saturday, Jan. 11, Moody Center)
- at Oklahoma (Tuesday, Jan. 14 or Wednesday, Jan. 15, Lloyd Noble Center)
- at Florida (Saturday, Jan. 18, Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center)
- vs. Missouri (Tuesday, Jan. 21 or Wednesday, Jan. 22, Moody Center)
- vs. Texas A&M (Saturday, Jan. 25, Moody Center)
- at Ole Miss (Tuesday, Jan. 28 or Wednesday, Jan. 29, The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss)
- at LSU (Saturday, Feb. 1, Pete Maravich Assembly Center)
- vs. Arkansas (Tuesday, Feb. 4 or Wednesday, Feb. 5, Moody Center)
- at Vanderbilt (Saturday, Feb. 8, Memorial Gymnasium)
- vs. Alabama (Tuesday, Feb. 11 or Wednesday, Feb. 12, Moody Center)
- vs. Kentucky (Saturday, Feb. 15, Moody Center)
- at South Carolina (Saturday, Feb. 22, Colonial Life Arena)
- at Arkansas (Tuesday, Feb. 25 or Wednesday, Feb. 26, Bud Walton Arena)
- vs. Georgia (Saturday, March 1, Moody Center)
- at Mississippi State (Tuesday, March 4 or Wednesday, March 5, Humphrey Coliseum)
- vs. Oklahoma (Saturday, March 8, Moody Center)
Some of the most notable matchups include the SEC opener in College Station against Texas A&M, a rematch of last year's Round of 32 matchup against Tennessee and the second return of head coach Rick Barnes, A&M's first game back in Austin, the "Chris Beard Game" against Ole Miss, and the pair of meetings with John Calipari and Arkansas.
Texas will tip off its non-conference against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 4.