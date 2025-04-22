Former Texas Longhorns Forward Explains Decision to Transfer
AUSTIN -- Following the end of the 2024-25 season, Texas Longhorns forward Devon Pryor elected to enter the transfer portal and head elsewhere after two years on the Forty Acres.
It didn't long before it was reported that Pryor would be heading west to join the Oregon Ducks and head coach Dana Altman.
In a recent interview with Oregon Ducks on SI, Pryor revealed his reason for transferring as he heads into his junior year.
"I just felt like something new, and I would benefit from that a lot. So that's what played into that," Pryor told Oregon Ducks on SI. " ... It was just the talks of me having to come in and produce. I feel like these previous years at Texas, I wasn't able to really showcase that to people. I feel like I can help people win games."
Pryor arrived to Texas for the 2023-24 season after de-committing from the LSU Tigers. This past season, he played in 23 games (two starts) while averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest. He missed the first two games of the season due to injury.
Pryor added that the Texas coaching staff had a relationship with the Oregon staff, something that helped play a role in his decision.
"I think it was just the relationship that my previous Texas coaches had with the guys up there in Oregon and just the trust that I have with my previous Texas coaches," Pryor told Oregon Ducks on SI. "It just made me feel more comfortable. For them (Oregon) to say they have that trust in me and are willing to work with me, it just meant the world to me."
Pryor scored a season-high 10 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 15 before having nine points and six rebounds against LSU on Feb. 1. He scored in nine of Texas' 18 SEC games this past season.
Pryor will now join a Ducks team that was eliminated in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament after a loss to Arizona. Oregon has made the tournament in nine of 15 seasons under Altman.