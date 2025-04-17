Texas Longhorns Contact Oklahoma Sooners Guard in Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and head coach Sean Miller are still looking to finalize the roster for the 2025-26 season and could be eyeing an SEC guard as a potential option.
Per reports from Tobias Bass of The Athletic, the Longhorns have contacted Oklahoma Sooners transfer guard Duke Miles. He committed to Virginia and new head coach Ryan Odom after entering the transfer portal but quickly backed off the decision in order to reopen his recruitment.
Bass reported that Miles has visits set with Texas A&M, Penn State, Baylor and USC. Some other teams that have reportedly contacted him are Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Indiana and many more.
A Montgomery, AL. native, Miles is entering his final season of eligibility after spending the first three years of his career at Troy. He then transferred to High Point for the 2023-24 season before heading to Norman. This past season with the Sooners, Miles started all 34 games for head coach Porter Moser while averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor, 43 percent from deep and 83.1 percent from the foul line.
During his one season at High Point, Miles averaged a career-high 17.5 points. He took on a lesser role with Oklahoma due to the presence of dynamic freshman guard Jeremiah Fears and forward Jalon Moore but still managed to show he's a SEC-level player.
In Oklahoma's win over Central Arkansas, Miles scored a season-high 29 points on 11 of 17 shooting. He reached double figures in scoring 15 times this past season, which included an 11-point effort in Oklahoma's crucial 76-72 win over Texas in Austin on March 8.
The Longhorns have already put together an intriguing squad for next season. The Texas transfer class currently includes Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, Purdue forward Camden Heide Xavier forward/center Lassina Traore and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis. Additionally, the team has secured roster retentions from guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope along with forward Nic Codie.
The Longhorns will need to add a few more names in order to complete Miller's roster headed into Year 1.