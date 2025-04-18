EXCLUSIVE: Texas Longhorns Transfer Devon Pryor On Oregon Ducks Decision, Sean Miller Hire
Former Texas Longhorns forward Devon Pryor was the first commit for coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks in this transfer portal recruiting cycle. In his first two college basketball seasons with Texas, the 6-7 forward averaged just 2.6 points on a 51.8 field goal percentage to go along with 1.7 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game.
When Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated spoke with the Houston native, it was interesting to understand why he ultimately decided to become a Duck despite never making a trip out to Eugene. Pryor did announce that his first official visit to campus will be the weekend of April 25.
"I think it was just the relationship that my previous Texas coaches had with the guys up there in Oregon and just the trust that I have with my previous Texas coaches. It just made me feel more comfortable. For them (Oregon) to say they have that trust in me and are willing to work with me, it just meant the world to me."- Devon Pryor on choosing Oregon
After losing to No. 11 Xavier in the NCAA Tournament's First Four, Texas decided to fire coach Rodney Terry and replace him with former Xavier coach Sean Miller. That type of change in culture would play into factor for any player's decision to enter the transfer portal.
"I just felt like something new, and I would benefit from that a lot. So that's what played into that."- Devon Pryor on Texas' coaching changes
A young player can learn a vast amount about themselves in their first two years of college. For Pryor, he seemed to believe what he improved upon the most was his work ethic, and he can't wait to translate that over to the next part of his journey at Oregon.
"Work ethic is a skill that a lot of people don't have. And I feel like me having coming into the situation that I did at Texas, it took me a lot longer and I had to work extra hard. My IQ of the game, just basic knowledge of understanding scouting reports, knowing the language, knowing the percentages and stats matter."- Devon Pryor on his work ethic
Pryor just had conversations with Altman as well as assistant coach Tony Stubblefield over Zoom before making his decision. Despite just looking and talking through a computer screen, he felt as if this is a place where he can expand upon his game and actually showcase it to the masses.
"It was just the talks of me having to come in and produce. I feel like these previous years at Texas, I wasn't able to really showcase that to people. I feel like I can help people win games."- Devon Pryor on talks with Oregon's staff
The return of a pair of incoming juniors in Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr. will be as important as any offseason acquisitions for the Oregon program. Pryor says he's only had the opportunity to chat with Shelstad after announcing his commitment to the Ducks but is looking forward to start working with both.
"I haven't spoke with Kwame (Evans Jr.). Jackson (Shelstad) just hit me up on Instagram saying, 'What's up? Welcome to the team.' And I responded. But I'm looking forward to talking and working with those two for sure."- Devon Pryor on his future teammates
Pryor will play mostly out on the wing while Shelstad continues taking over the lead guard position and either Elon Phoenix junior transfer TK Simpkins or freshman Jamari Phillips controls most of the shooting guard spot. Evans Jr. will be the man at power forward, and if Nate Bittle decides to return after testing the NBA Draft waters, he will fill out the final position in Altman's starting lineup.
"I feel like I could do it all around. I feel like I can guard one through three, four if needed, you know, bring energy on the defensive side. I can be a little more aggressive on the offensive side. Those things that are getting worked on too."- Devon Pryor on his style of play
The specific part of Pryor's offensive game that needs improvement is his ability to stretch out the floor and hit shots from the perimeter. Throughout his career, he has had a low three-point percentage of 19.0. He went 4-for-21 on those attempts in his 30 games played at Texas.
"Definitely shooting, three-point shooting to be exact. Getting to my spots, getting my shots up."- Devon Pryor on offensive improvements
Pryor is set to enroll in school in June and will have two years of college basketball eligibility left.
"I'm expecting a good upcoming season. Guys always want to win. That's always the main goal. I don't think that's going to be any issue. I'm super excited to see what we come up with and how we start off. "- Devon Pryor on Oregon's future
The transfer portal will close on April 22 as Altman continues to fill out his 2025-26 roster. Currently, eight of the 15 scholarship spots are filled.